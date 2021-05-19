The South Side Sluggers boxing club had two athletes win bouts on Sunday in Longmont, Colorado.
Gino Brown beat Ashtin Miller of La Familia Boxing Club (Longmont) in the 11- to 12-year-old, 80-pound division, and Joseph Garcia outlasted Jose Hielo from House of Pain East (Denver, Colorado) in the 11-12, 85-pound division.
Rocky Roybal lost by decision to Isaac Munoz of Top Notch Boxing (Greeley, Colorado) 11-12, 95-pound division.
The boxers will compete Saturday in Longmont at the WBC Greenbelt Challenge.