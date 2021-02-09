LARAMIE — University of Iowa offensive line coach Tim Polasek will be named the offensive coordinator at the University of Wyoming, a source has confirmed with WyoSports. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg was the first to report the news.
Polasek has been Iowa’s offensive line coach since 2017 and was the offensive coordinator at North Dakota State from 2014-16. UW head coach Craig Bohl was North Dakota State’s head coach from 2003-13 before being named the Cowboys' coach prior to the 2014 season. Polasek was the running backs coach for the Bison from 2006-12 and was also tight ends/fullbacks coach from 2010-12. He was the tight ends and fullbacks coach at Northern Illinois in 2013 before returning to Fargo, North Dakota.
Prior to his time at North Dakota State, Polasek was on the staff at Wisconsin Stevens-Point, where he had stints as defensive backs coach, receivers coach and quarterbacks coach. He was also the passing game coordinator from 2003-04 and special teams coordinator from 2004-05.
Polasek will take over for Brent Vigen, who served as UW's offensive coordinator in all seven of Bohl's seasons leading the Cowboys. Vigen was named the head coach at Montana State on Monday.
Polasek took over as North Dakota State’s offensive coordinator when Vigen and Bohl took jobs at Wyoming. In three seasons leading the offense under head coach Chris Klieman, the Bison won two national championships and averaged 32.9, 34.9 and 29.1 points per game from 2014-16, respectively. While at North Dakota State, Polasek coached Carson Wentz, who was the second pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles.
Much like Vigen’s offenses, Polasek’s North Dakota State teams relied heavily on the run. His teams ranked 13th in rushing yards per game in 2014 and 15 and ranked 11th in 2016. While North Dakota State’s quarterbacks didn’t throw for a ton of yardage under Polasek, they were extremely efficient, twice ranking in the top-11 nationally in passing efficiency.
During his time as Iowa’s offensive line coach, Polasek helped develop tackle Tristan Wirfs, who was the 13th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Wirfs started all 20 games for the champion Bucs as a rookie, including all four in the postseason during the team’s run to the Super Bowl.