LARAMIE – University of Iowa offensive line coach Tim Polasek will be named the offensive coordinator at the University of Wyoming, multiple sources have confirmed with WyoSports.
ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg was the first to report the news.
Polasek, 41, has been Iowa’s offensive line coach since 2017 and was the offensive coordinator at North Dakota State from 2014-16. UW head coach Craig Bohl was North Dakota State’s head coach from 2003-13 before being named the Cowboys’ coach prior to the 2014 season.
Polasek was the Bison’s running backs coach from 2006-12 and was also tight ends/fullbacks coach from 2010-12. He was the tight ends and fullbacks coach at Northern Illinois in 2013 before returning to Fargo, North Dakota.
Prior to his time at North Dakota State, Polasek was on the staff at Wisconsin Stevens-Point, where he had stints as defensive backs coach, receivers coach and quarterbacks coach. He was also the passing game coordinator from 2003-04 and special teams coordinator from 2004-05.
He played quarterback at Concordia University in Wisconsin, a Division III program, and is the school’s all-time leading passer. Polasek was inducted into the school’s hall of fame in 2012.
Polasek will take over for Brent Vigen, who served as UW’s offensive coordinator in all seven of Bohl’s seasons leading the Cowboys. Vigen was named the head coach at Montana State on Monday.
Polasek took over as North Dakota State’s offensive coordinator when Vigen and Bohl took jobs at UW. In three seasons leading the offense under head coach Chris Klieman, the Bison won two national championships and averaged 32.9, 34.9 and 29.1 points per game from 2014-16, respectively. While at North Dakota State, Polasek coached Carson Wentz, who was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft by the Philadelphia Eagles.
Much like Vigen’s offenses, Polasek’s North Dakota State teams relied heavily on the run. His teams ranked 13th in rushing yards per game in 2014 and ’15 and ranked 11th in ’16. While North Dakota State’s quarterbacks didn’t throw for a ton of yardage under Polasek, they were extremely efficient, twice ranking in the top-11 nationally in passing efficiency.
During his time as Iowa’s offensive line coach, Polasek helped develop tackle Tristan Wirfs, who was the 13th pick in the 2020 NFL draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Wirfs started all 20 games for the Super Bowl champion Bucs as a rookie, including all four in the postseason.
The Cowboys’ offenses were a mixed bag under Vigen, who played tight end at North Dakota State. UW has finished in the top-25 scoring offense once in seven seasons, in 2016 when the Josh Allen-led Cowboys averaged just under 36 points per game. In six other seasons, UW has averaged 22.4 points per game.
Vigen’s UW offenses were run-oriented, particularly in recent seasons. UW finished 23rd and 14th in rushing yards per game, respectively, in each of the last two seasons. The Cowboys have ranked in the top-40 of rushing offenses nationally in four of his seven seasons.
Vigen was widely lauded as helping find and develop Allen, now the starting quarterback for the Buffalo Bills and the runner-up in the most recent NFL MVP voting. Aside from the two seasons Allen started, however, UW’s passing attack has struggled at times, though some of that can be attributed to inexperienced quarterback play.
UW finished 100th or lower in passing yards per game five times in seven seasons, including in each of the past three. The Cowboys ranked 95th or lower in completion percentage each of the last five seasons, including the last three at 125th or lower. Cowboy quarterbacks also completed less than 50% of their passes in each of the last three seasons.
Following Allen’s departure, UW has started freshmen or sophomores at quarterback in every game. Starting signal-caller Sean Chambers has suffered season-ending injuries in each of his three seasons, including a broken left leg during the first series against Nevada in the 2020 opener that forced redshirt freshman Levi Williams into the starting role for the remainder of the season.
The Montana State job came open in recent weeks following the departure of head coach Jeff Choate, who left Bozeman, Montana, to become the co-defensive coordinator at the University of Texas. Under Choate, the Bobcats finished 11-4 in 2019 and advanced to the FCS semifinals, losing to eventual champion North Dakota State. Choate went 28-22 over four seasons as Montana State’s head coach.
The Bobcats did not play football this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic and have opted out of the Big Sky Conference’s spring season as well.
In a twist of fate, Montana State is slated to be UW’s opponent in the 2021 season opener, with the Bobcats playing Sept. 4 at War Memorial Stadium.