LARAMIE — Josh Allen’s accomplishments speak for themselves.
The former University of Wyoming quarterback has two Pro Bowl nods and four playoffs wins in his first five seasons in the NFL. The former seventh overall draft pick has 138 passing touchdowns to go along with 38 rushing scores through 77 career games with the Buffalo Bills.
Allen’s professional success has continued to gain traction over the years. Once looked at by many as a risky project coming out of college, the former Cowboy has turned into one of the most popular and exciting quarterbacks in today’s NFL.
Allen’s popularity was boosted yet again this week. The quarterback was named this year’s cover athlete for the popular EA Sports Madden NFL video game franchise.
“A childhood dream come true,” Allen posted on Twitter Wednesday morning.
It shouldn’t be too surprising that Allen will be the first former UW player to grace the cover of a video game. What is surprising is he’ll become the first player in Bills history to be on the Madden cover.
“It’s surreal to me,” Allen told ESPN on Wednesday. “But I think Western New York and Bills Mafia is going to be super pumped about it. Validate maybe some of the respect that they feel they haven’t gotten in a long time. I think they are going to be very pumped about the cover. It’s going to be a very special Madden.”
Allen’s reputation as a blue-collar quarterback who made it to the NFL from a junior college in California will only grow more popular this fall. Last year’s game, Madden 23, ranked No. 3 in the world for copies sold for all video game genres in 2022, according to gamespot.com.
The state of Wyoming will have representation both inside and outside of this year’s Madden. On top of Allen’s picture on the cover, Campbell County High graduate Clint Oldenburg has been working as an associate designer and later as a producer for the Madden franchise over the past decade.
Allen’s cover presence and Oldenburg’s imprint on the game itself will compliment all the former Wyoming athletes who are playable characters in the game, including Cincinnati Bengals star linebacker Logan Wilson.
Of course, being named the cover athlete isn’t all glamorous. The “Madden curse” has been a legitimate theory surrounding the game since it first starting putting active players on the cover in 1999.
Of the 26 athletes to be on the cover of Madden since 1999, 15 have suffered some degree of injury during the ensuing season, according to sportingnews.com.
San Francisco running back Garrison Hearst was the first player to be featured on a Madden cover in 1998 (international edition of Madden 99). He broke his fibula in the playoffs that year and missed the next two seasons with complications from the injury, according to the article.
Barry Sanders graced the cover the following year in 1999. The curse evaded the Detroit Lions legend because he abruptly retired before the 1999 season even started.
Other athletes to miss at least one game because of injuries during the seasons immediately presiding their selection on the cover of Madden include Daunte Culpepper (2001), Marshall Faulk (2002), Michael Vick (2003), Ray Lewis (2004), Donovan McNabb (2005), Shaun Alexander (2006), Vince Young (2007), Troy Polamalu (2009), Peyton Hillis (2011), Adrian Peterson (2013) and Rob Gronkowski (2016).
The curse has subsided over the past five years, with Tom Brady (2017, 2022), Antonio Brown (2018), Patrick Mahomes (2019, 2022), and Lamar Jackson (2020) all staying relatively healthy in their respective seasons on the cover. John Madden, who the game has been named after since 1988, was honored on last year’s cover after he died in 2021.
Allen’s emergence as one of the biggest stars in the NFL has converted plenty of UW fans into Bills fans. His presence on one of the most popular video games of all time will continue to boost the former Cowboys’ brand in the NFL landscape.
“It’s such a small group of people who have ever touched the face of Madden, so now, to be on that list, it’s very surreal. It’s very humbling,” Allen told ESPN. “To think about where I was not too long ago and coming out of high school with zero offers, going to junior college and have one offer, University of Wyoming of all places, and then fast-forward to now.
“I don’t know if I would have believed you at that point, if you were to tell me in high school. It’s so surreal. Madden has such a special place in my heart.”