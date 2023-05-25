Cheyenne East sophomore shortstop Aleah Brooks
Buy Now

Cheyenne East sophomore shortstop Aleah Brooks, left, tags out Campbell County senior Alexis Creary at second base during East’s 10-6 elimination game victory at the Wyoming state tournament Saturday at the Energy Capital Sports Complex in Gillette.

 Ed Glazar/Gillette News Record

LARAMIE — High school softball hasn’t been all rainbows and sunshine during its first three seasons in the state of Wyoming.

Players, parents, coaches and fans have battled through unpredictable weather for the past three years, with this spring being arguably the worst in terms of cancelations and rescheduled road trips statewide.


Alex Taylor is the assistant editor for WyoSports and covers University of Wyoming athletics. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus