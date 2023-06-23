LARAMIE — We’ve reached the middle of June — the dog days of college sports — where University of Wyoming fans are sandwiched between the end of basketball season and the start of a new football campaign.
Three months have passed since UW’s dreadful basketball season came to an end in the first round of the Mountain West tournament in Las Vegas. After being picked to finish second in the preseason conference polls, the Cowboys stumbled out to a 9-22 record and a last-place finish in the MW due to a variety of injuries, illnesses and midseason departures.
Since losing 87-76 to New Mexico in the MW tournament in March, the Cowboys lost 11 of their 15 players on the roster. Nine players entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after the season to go along with super-seniors Hunter Thompson and Hunter Maldonado exhausting their college eligibility.
With just four returning players from last season (three scholarship players and one walk-on), coach Jeff Linder and his staff went out and signed a recruiting class of eight players comprised of a diverse blend of transfers and high school signees.
The Cowboys still have two open scholarships to utilize if Linder chooses.
This year’s team will be unrecognizable compared to the squad that suited up last winter. The Cowboys will be without seven of last year’s top eight scorers.
That list doesn’t include Graham Ike, who was voted the MW preseason player of the year before missing the entire season with a right foot injury. Ike was one of the most coveted transfers in the entire country this offseason before landing with Gonzaga in the West Coast Conference.
All nine players to transfer out of UW have landed at other basketball programs, including Ike. Other outgoing transfers were Noah Reynolds (Green Bay, 14.5 points per game), Xavier DuSell (Fresno State, 8.0), Jeremiah Oden (DePaul, 9.6), Nate Barnhart (South Dakota State, 2.6), Max Agbonkpolo (Utah State, 5.4), Ethan Anderson (Pepperdine, 7.9), Jake Kyman (Eastern Washington, 4.5) and redshirted walk-on Nathanial Talich (Casper College).
The Cowboys’ four returners are guards Brendan Wenzel (7.9 points per game), Kenny Foster (4.8) and walk-on Cort Roberson (0.8) and forward Caden Powell (1.9).
The Cowboys’ incoming class includes the following transfers: guard Sam Griffin (Tulsa), guard Akuel Kot (Fort Lewis College), guard Kobe Newton (Fullerton College), forward Mason Walters (Jamestown University) and forward Oleg Kojenets (Nebraska). The high school signees are guards Kael Combs (Nixa, Missouri) and Nigle Cook (DME Academy, Florida), along with forward Cam Manyawu (Kansas City).
“The class that we have right now, we’re really excited about those guys,” Linder said in a news conference last month. “For us to be able to go out and sign just a good mixture, knowing that, you can’t go out with the way the landscape is with the transfer portal, and go out and get a team full of transfers. You have to be smart in terms of how you build your roster.”
The Cowboys quickly went from a team facing mass exodus at the end of March to a program welcoming in a plethora of new talent this offseason. Fans once questioning if Linder would have enough players to field a team have now shifted their focus to a more important question: Will the Cowboys win games?
I asked Twitter if college basketball fans think UW will exceed last year’s win total of nine. Out of 279 voters, 84.2% believe the Cowboys will win at least nine games next season. The other 15.8% think UW will win nine games or fewer.
Linder hasn’t just been welcoming new players to campus this summer. UW added two new assistant coaches on the bench, Bryston Williams and Nick Whitmore, after Sundance Wicks and Marc Rodgers departed this offseason. Wicks became head coach at Green Bay, and Rodgers is now on the bench at Grand Canyon.
Whitmore, who was hired at the end of March, has been impressed with the leadership of the four returners so far this summer. Wenzel and Foster were on the roster when the Cowboys earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament two years ago.
“I think with so many new faces, it’s a learning curve, obviously, with people coming in and getting acclimated both on the coaching side and also with the players,” Whitmore told WyoSports on Wednesday. “I think with that, though, comes some really great energy and just a focus to get to the NCAA Tournament and be a top-half team in the Mountain West and compete for an at-large bid like they did two years ago.
{span}{span}“I think the biggest thing is developing an identity with the freshmen and the incoming guys. It’s been great to see them really dive in.”{/span}{/span}
High expectations clashed with an underperforming team riddled with injuries for much of last year, creating a tense environment for the players and coaching staff. For Whitmore, helping reestablish the winning culture in Laramie will be the biggest key for the Cowboys going into a season with so many new faces.
“It’s almost a year-to-year deal with the transfer portal and everything else,” Whitmore said. “We’re trying to establish that culture now so, in three or four months when we get going for real, that’s already in place.”
Looking up and down the roster at face-value, this year’s Cowboys should have no problem eclipsing last year’s win total of nine. The biggest hurdle will be establishing a consistent rotation to get the best players on the floor, and of course, avoiding another historic season when it comes to injuries.
UW fans will be watching eight players suit up in the Arena-Auditorium for the first time in November. While it’s impossible to predict how the individual games of each player can coexist in a 40-minute game, Linder has made a career out of finding ways to utilize the athleticism he has at his expense to put his team in a position to win.
Barring any late-offseason injuries such as Ike’s a year ago, this year’s Cowboys should have no problems getting to double-digit wins to help push last season even further in the rearview mirror.