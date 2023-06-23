NCAA Men's Basketball: Wyoming vs Air Force (copy)

University of Wyoming guard Brendan Wenzel, right, looks for space while being defended by Air Force’s Rytis Petraitis during the Cowboys’ 75-69 loss to Air Force on Feb. 17, 2023, at the Arena-Auditorium.

 Troy Babbit/UW athletics

We've reached the middle of June — the dog days of college sports — where University of Wyoming fans are sandwiched between the end of basketball season and the start of a new football campaign.

Three months have passed since UW's dreadful basketball season came to an end in the first round of the Mountain West tournament in Las Vegas. After being picked to finish second in the preseason conference polls, the Cowboys stumbled out to a 9-22 record and a last-place finish in the MW due to a variety of injuries, illnesses and midseason departures.


Alex Taylor is the assistant editor for WyoSports and covers University of Wyoming athletics.

