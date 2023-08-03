Wrestling in his home state was an opportunity Seamus Casey couldn’t pass up.
Casey, who graduated from Thunder Basin High last spring, transferred from the Air Force Academy to the University of Wyoming earlier this week. He started his freshman season with the Falcons fourth on the depth chart at 165 pounds, eventually working his way into the second spot on the roster.
Casey was thrust into the starting varsity job after the wrestler ahead of him broke his ankle. Casey made the most of the opportunity, winning enough matches to qualify for the round of 16 at this year’s Big 12 wrestling championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
“I decided the academy wasn’t where I wanted to spend my next three years,” Casey told WyoSports on Wednesday. “I thought I would have a more successful time on and off the mat somewhere else.”
UW middleweight coach and recruiting coordinator McCade Ford was a leading factor in Casey’s commitment to the Cowboys.
“I entered my name into the NCAA Transfer Portal, coach Ford hit me up and — he’s the man— he said what I needed to hear to get me here on a visit,” Casey said. “I got to walk around with the other coaches and met coach Branch, and fell in love with the program and team.”
Despite the change of scenery, Casey still plans to pursue a career in the Air Force. If he stayed, he would have likely gone into what the academy calls the “Big Air Force” as an officer. He’s now shifted his focus to exploring opportunities in special operations.
“It’s a blessing to get to come home and wrestle for my home state,” Casey said. “I had about a half-dozen DI schools reach out and about a dozen DII schools, but nothing really had the full package like UW did.”
Casey has already set some lofty goals for himself as he prepares for his first season in Laramie. His biggest goal is to reach the top of the NCAA podium.
“I’d like to be a national champion,” Casey said. “But I can definitely see myself becoming an All-American over these next few years.”
Casey battled injuries throughout his career at Thunder Basin. In his first season at Air Force, he wore a brace for the first half of the season before gaining clearance to take it off.
“I learned a lot,” Casey said. “I grew a lot. I learned what it looks like to be a varsity DI wrestler and what it’s going to take for me to continue to do so.”
Beyond the mat
Casey is a man of many talents. He is an accomplished rock climber, even making an appearance on Disney’s documentary series “Marvel’s Hero Project.”
“That was a selling factor for me coming to Wyoming, as well,” Casey said. “That’s something I haven’t really been able to do the last two years because of my knee injury, and the Air Force doesn’t allow it. I’m looking forward to getting out and finding rocks to climb in the offseason.”
When he was 11 years old, Casey broke the Campbell County Recreation Center’s rock-climbing record with 57 laps in 2 hours, 48 minutes, according to his website. The indoor climbing wall is a replica of Devils Tower.
One year later, Casey scaled 13,776 feet on the Owen-Spalding route on Grand Teton. The climb was about half the height of Mount Everest.
At 13, Casey attempted to break his own bouldering record and bike 65 miles to Devils Tower National Monument. Named the “Dream of 13” challenge, his goal was to raise funds for 13 $5,000 scholarships for the families of America’s fallen and disabled family members. The money went to the Fold of Honor charity.
“He’s an awesome athlete, but he’s just a better person,” UW freshman wrestler Lane Catlin said.
In addition to rock climbing, Casey also has a strong passion for bowhunting.
“I’m fired up to bow hunt. That’s something I wasn’t able to do at the Air Force Academy,” Casey said. “I drew an analog tag so that in a couple weeks I’ll start hunting again.
“If you’re ever wondering what I’m doing on the weekends or where I’m at, I’ll be out in the woods with my bow in my hand trying to put down an animal.”
Wyoming upbringing
A Sundance native, Casey began his wrestling career at 6 years old. His family moved to Gillette two years later, a town with three different wrestling clubs to choose from.
“Wrestling is very big here in Gillette,” Thunder Basin coach and former UW wrestler Mikah Kadera said. “It’s taken very seriously, and people pay close attention to it.”
In high school, Casey finished as the state runner-up at 106 pounds his freshman year at Thunder Basin. He finished third as a sophomore at 120 pounds and again as a junior at 145 pounds.
Casey was primed to compete for a state title his senior year, but missed the entire season with a torn meniscus.
“He was ready to win his state championship that year before the injury,” Kadera said. “He called me and his parents, and talked about the best situation for him.
“At the time, that was to sit out, which is difficult to do. So, I put him in an assistant coaching role, and he fully bought in. It gave him a lot of experience a lot of kids don’t get until their playing careers are over.”
Casey’s love for wrestling was greatly influenced by his father, Paul, who has been his best friend and coach all his life.
Paul has coached numerous kids with Peak Wresting, including many who have gone on to wrestle for Kadera at Thunder Basin. Last year, Paul also volunteered as an assistant coach for the Bolts.
Now back in his home state, Casey is excited to represent the Cowboys on the mat this fall.
“I always say shoot for the moon, land among the stars,” Casey said.
