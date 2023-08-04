Lane Catlin is coming off one of the most dominant high school wrestling careers in the state of Wyoming's history.
The Thunder Basin High graduate committed to the University of Wyoming late last year. Growing up in Gillette, Catlin knew from an early age what it would take to wrestle for the only four-year university in his home state.
“Growing up a Wyoming kid, I always thought about wrestling here,” Catlin told WyoSports on Wednesday. “I had other options, but I felt like staying home and wrestling for my home state was what I wanted to do.”
Catlin hasn’t lost a match in Wyoming since his freshman year. He won three consecutive Class 4A state titles, with his first coming as a sophomore at 220 pounds.
A driving force for him climbing the podium three straight years was a fourth-place finish at state during his freshman year.
“My freshman year, I knew I could be better than I was,” Catlin said. “And (Thunder Basin coach Mikah Kadera) made me change almost everything in my wrestling because he knew how far I could take my talents. He really helped me reach the next level, and I thank him for everything he did for me.”
Catlin went 43-0 this past season, including 40 pins, according to trackwrestling.com. He also won the 285-pound title at the always competitive Ron Thon Memorial in Riverton this winter.
The annual event is one of the largest tournaments — and sporting events, in general — in Wyoming. Thon was a teacher and longtime wrestling coach at Riverton, and was a four-year starter for Nebraska's wrestling team.
The Cornhuskers also tried to recruit Catlin, but to no avail.
“Nebraska reached out to me first,” Catlin said. “But once I got (to UW) on my visits and met coaches (McCade Ford, Mark Branch and Branson Ashworth), I felt like I was at home. Knowing this is also my home state, I thought it’d be an amazing experience.”
Catlin will wrestle in the heavyweight division for UW. He wrestled at 285 pounds during his final two seasons at Thunder Basin.
Seamus Casey, who transferred from Air Force to UW this week, is familiar with Catlin already. The pair were teammates at Thunder Basin for three years.
“Lane's awesome, he’s one of my favorite teammates,” Casey said. "He’s an all-around stud. With his center base, he just finds a way to win, no matter what situation he’s in.”
Catlin is comfortable in Wyoming. He knows he has a supportive family that loves wrestling, including his older brother, Dylan, who is walking on to UW’s wrestling team this year. Dylan has been practicing with the team since March.
Like his brother, Dylan had a prolific career at Thunder Basin. He placed all four years at the state tournament, including fifth as a freshman, third as a sophomore and junior, and second as a senior.
Dylan took a break from wrestling after high school, enrolling at Western Wyoming Community College in Rock Springs as a student. But sometime last year, he got the itch to wrestle again and decided to reach out to UW in hopes of an opportunity.
“When you’re building a team, you want good wrestlers, but you also want good humans,” said Kadera, who also wrestled at UW. “He's just a well-rounded individual.”
Catlin’s father, Bill, has also been heavily involved in his development as a wrestler. He's the head wrestling coach at Sage Valley Junior High — a feeder program to Thunder Basin in Gillette.
With his high school days now behind him, Catlin is determined to start a new dominant career, this time with the Cowboys.
“I want to work my way to the starter role for UW, and, obviously, to be an All-American – that’s everyone's goal,” Catlin said. “But really to get better, work on everything, and I’ll get the most out of my experience here.”
In April, Catlin was awarded the Dave Schultz High School Excellence Award for Wyoming by the National Wrestling Hall of Fame. The award recognizes and celebrates the nation's most outstanding male high school wrestler.
Winners are selected on the following criteria: success and standout performances and sportsmanship in wrestling, review of GPA and class rank, academic honors, distinctions and participation in activities that demonstrate character and community.
“He’s been tough since he was little,” Kadera said. “He believed in the team, and then believed in us coaches to get him better and was willing to ask questions and not settle for being OK.
“In college, you’re wrestling men now, not boys, and he's been a man amongst boys the last few years. Wrestling men is only going to fuel his drive to better himself.”
