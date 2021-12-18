Here is a look at the other seven games this bowl season involving Mountain West teams other than Wyoming, which takes on Kent State on Tuesday in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.
New Mexico Bowl
Records: Fresno State (9-3) vs. Texas-El Paso (7-5)
Kickoff: 12:15 p.m. today
TV: ESPN
Line: Fresno State -11.5
Facts: The Bulldogs are going to be without the coach who put them on the cusp of their third 10-win season in the past five years. Kalen DeBoer is headed to Washington. … Quarterback Jake Haener nearly followed DeBoer out the door by entering the transfer portal, but he has since returned to the program. It’s unclear whether he’ll play today. Haener passed for more than 3,800 yards and 32 touchdowns this season. … The Miners are trying win their first bowl game since 1967. Coach Dana Dimel coached at the University of Wyoming from 1997-99, guiding the Cowboys to a 22-13 record before bolting for Houston. This is Dimel’s fourth season at UTEP. The Miners are 12-32 under Dimel.
LA Bowl
Records: Utah State (10-3) vs. Oregon State (7-5)
Kickoff: 5:30 p.m. today
TV: ABC
Line: Oregon State -7.0
Facts: Mountain West champion Utah State is playing in its ninth bowl game in the past 11 seasons, while Oregon State earned its first bowl berth since 2013. … Aggies senior wide receiver Deven Thompkins caught 96 passes for 1,589 yards and nine touchdowns during the regular season. He needs just five more catches to set a new single-season record. Thompkins had just 69 catches over his first three seasons in Logan. … Oregon State led the Pac-12 in rushing at 217.3 yards per game. B.J. Baylor led the Beavers on the ground, posting 1,258 rushing yards with 13 scores. OSU was 5-1 when Baylor rushed for at least 100 yards.
Frisco Bowl
Records: San Diego State (11-2) vs. Texas-San Antonio (12-1)
Kickoff: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
TV: ESPN
Line: UTSA -2
Facts: This is quite possibly the most compelling bowl matchups featuring Group of 5 programs, as both UTSA and the Aztecs spent time ranking in the College Football Playoff Top 25. .... Roadrunners are trying to win their first bowl game in school history. It’s just their third bowl appearance since the program started in 2011. … UTSA quarterback Frank Harris threw for nearly 3,000. He has 25 touchdowns against just five interceptions and a 66% completion percentage. He also rushed for more than 500 yards and six scores. … Aztecs punter Matt Araiza led the country at 51.4 yards per punt. He also made 17 field goals.
Hawaii Bowl
Records: Hawaii (6-7) vs. Memphis (6-6)
Kickoff: 6 p.m. Friday
TV: ESPN
Line: Memphis -7.5
Facts: Memphis started the season 3-0. … Hawaii was able to play in a bowl game when the NCAA added another bowl in Texas this season. … The Rainbow Warriors will be without QB Chevan Cordeiro, who entered the transfer portal after the regular season and recently announced he will spend next season at San Jose State. … Hawaii’s leading running back, Dae Dae Hunter, also transferred since season’s end. … Warriors linebacker Darius Muasau had 109 tackles, including 14 for loss.
Quick Lane Bowl
Records: Nevada (8-4) vs. Western Michigan (7-5)
Kickoff: 9 a.m. Monday
TV: ESPN
Line: Western Michigan -6
Facts: Nevada will be without coach Jay Norvell and quarterback Carson Strong. Norvell took the same post at Mountain West rival Colorado State, and Strong opted out of the game. … Senior Nate Cox (6-foot-9, 225 pounds) will take the reins of the Wolf Pack’s offense. He completed 14 of 20 passes for 158 yards and a touchdown this season. … Western Michigan quarterback Kaleb Eleby threw for 3,115 yards and 21 touchdowns this season. He also punched it into the end zone five times on the ground. … Western Michigan ranked 28th nationally in yards allowed per game at 339.3.
First Responder Bowl
Records: Air Force (9-3) vs. Louisville (6-6)
Kickoff: 1:15 p.m. Dec. 28
TV: ESPN
Line: Louisville -1.5
Facts: Falcons coach Troy Calhoun is trying to post his fourth 10-win season in 15 years at his alma mater. … Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham ranked No. 14 in the country in passing, throwing for 3,701 yards. He also completed 37 passes for touchdowns. … Air Force has averaged 31 points per game, while the Cardinals have surrendered just 27 per contest. … The Falcons are giving up just 19.1 points and 288.2 yards per game. … Louisville is averaging 450.6 total yards, while giving up 401.8.
Arizona Bowl
Records: Boise State (7-5) vs. Central Michigan (8-4)
Kickoff: Noon Dec. 31
TV: BarstoolSports.com and MW Network
Line: Boise State -8
Facts: Broncos wide receiver Khalil Shakir earned first team All-Mountain West honors after catching 77 passes for 1,117 yards and seven touchdowns. … Boise State is averaging 29.2 points while giving up just 19 per contest. … Central Michigan has posted 33 points per game, while surrendering 26.2. … Boise State has forced 23 turnovers this fall. … Chippewas running back Lew Nichols III rushed for 1,710 yards and 15 touchdowns this season. They are more than a running team, however. Kalil Pimpleton, Dallas Dixon and JaCorey Sullivan have combined for 24 receiving touchdowns.
– By Jeremiah Johnke, WyoSports