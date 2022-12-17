LARAMIE – The 2020-21 season was an unpleasant experience for most college basketball players because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On top of condensed schedules and strict protocols affecting the season nationwide, Brendan Wenzel was also struggling with finding his place within the University of Utah men’s basketball program. Then a redshirt freshman, Wenzel made the difficult decision to enter the transfer portal midseason and forgo his eligibility for the rest of the season.


Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus