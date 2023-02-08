LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming men's basketball team will be without three more players for the remainder of the season, the school announced Wednesday.
Max Agbonkpolo, Jake Kyman and Ethan Anderson are all no longer with the team, UW said in a news release. All three players transferred to UW last April, with Agnbonkpolo and Anderson coming from USC and Kyman transferring from UCLA.
“We thank Max, Ethan and Jake for their contributions to the program,” UW coach Jeff Linder said in the news release. “We wish them well in their futures, both on and off the court.”
The three players all grew up playing basketball together in Southern California. Anderson and Kyman met in eighth grade as members of the OC Vision basketball program, where they won a 14-and-under AAU district championship, while Agbonkpolo – a teammate of Kyman’s at Santa Margarita Catholic – joined them on the AAU circuit with Dream Vision the following year.
Anderson and Agbonkpolo went on to play together for another prestigious travel squad, LA Pump N Run, for their 17U season, before meeting back up at USC.
Anderson played the biggest role for the Cowboys this season, averaging 7.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 21 games. After scoring 14 points and 13 points in back-to-back games against Air Force and CSU last month, Anderson saw his minutes dwindle to just 15 minutes combined in his final two games in a Cowboys uniform.
Agbonkpolo showed flashes this season, but his defensive struggles kept him off the court for long periods of time. He played in just 16 games, averaging 5.4 points and 2.8 rebounds. In his last three games for UW, Agbonkpolo played just 10 minutes total.
Kyman was battling through a back injury for the past month. Even when he was healthy, he averaged just 12.7 minutes through 18 games. He averaged 4.5 points and 1.6 rebounds but shot just 26.8% from 3-point range.
Linder had a weekly news conference Tuesday, just one day before the school announced the trio would leave the team. The third-year coach was not shy about expressing his disappointment in the transfers' play when asked specifically about the possibility Anderson could take on a bigger role in the absence of Noah Reynolds (concussions).
“He’s been challenged since day one,” Linder said about Anderson. “It’s just a matter of whether or not you want to accept the challenge. We’re in February. It’s nothing that hasn’t been talked about. He’s been given a lot of opportunities, but we need more. If you want more, you have to do more. That’s life.
“You’re not going to change as a player, and you’re not going to change as a team by doing less. This program is not going to be about doing less. You can’t win anywhere, but you really can’t win at Wyoming by trying to do less. This program is going to be about doing more. I’m trying to find the guys, and in this day and age is going to be hard, that want to do more. That’s what we’re going to be about.”
The Cowboys will also be without Reynolds and Mountain West preseason player of the year Graham Ike for the rest of the season. Reynolds was shut down because of multiple concussions this season, and Ike elected to medically redshirt because of a lower right leg injury suffered during the preseason.
UW is down to just seven scholarship players and two walk-ons this week. The Cowboys faced UNLV on Wednesday at the Arena-Auditorium.
The Cowboys will next travel to face Boise State 6 p.m. Saturday in Idaho.
Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.