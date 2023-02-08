LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming men's basketball team will be without three more players for the remainder of the season, the school announced Wednesday.

Max Agbonkpolo, Jake Kyman and Ethan Anderson are all no longer with the team, UW said in a news release. All three players transferred to UW last April, with Agnbonkpolo and Anderson coming from USC and Kyman transferring from UCLA.


