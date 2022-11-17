LARAMIE – Alex Brown had just five career catches going into last weekend’s Border War with Colorado State.

Brown, a redshirt sophomore wide receiver for the University of Wyoming football team, had two catches for nine yards in the Cowboys’ nine games leading up to CSU. While Brown has been relatively quiet in his first four years at UW, the 6-foot-4 receiver made his presence known at a pivotal moment of the Cowboys’ 14-13 win over CSU.


Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus