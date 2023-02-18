LARAMIE — Allyson Fertig is the reigning Mountain West freshman of the year, and she has continued to blossom into one of the league’s best post players.

However, the University of Wyoming standout wasn’t satisfied with how she was playing midway through this season.


Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus