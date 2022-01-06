LARAMIE – When Ken Pomeroy arrived in Laramie in the late 1990s to start his graduate studies at the University of Wyoming, the meteorology student’s connection to college basketball was only as a lifelong fan.
Fast-forward roughly 25 years later, and he’s one of the most prominent names in the sport that you won’t see on the court or sideline.
Pomeroy, now widely-regarded as one of the leading experts in college basketball analytics, recognized a gap in analysis while a student at UW. So, in between writing his thesis, he took advantage of free web space and started to dive into advanced statistics.
“I’m much more interested in math than reading a book or something like that, so growing up I was interested in Bill James and the baseball stuff,” Pomeroy said. “Most all analytics involved baseball, there really wasn’t much for any other sport. As things evolved and there was more data to play with, I started getting into the ratings people were doing.
“(Laramie) is really where it started. How could I make a ratings like (Jeff) Sagarin has? I started researching that in some downtime I had from writing my thesis, and then I really started focusing on college basketball five or six years later. 2004 was really the first season when I started doing the points per possession and things like that, so I started there and dug into it pretty deep.”
Pomeroy’s KenPom ratings have emerged as a must-use resource for countless teams, media members, NCAA Tournament bracketologists and anyone else looking for insight into predicting the outcomes of college basketball games.
He’s worked as a consultant for NBA teams, including the Utah Jazz for most of the past decade, and has written about analytics for ESPN, Sports Illustrated and The Athletic.
A meteorologist until 2012, Pomeroy – who attributes his decision to attend Wyoming to the “weird” and “crazy” weather in Laramie – has drawn from his experience in the field when it comes to his college basketball analysis.
“It helped a lot,” he said. “It really shaped my thinking about making predictions. As a meteorologist, you’re constantly making predictions and seeing what happens. When you make a prediction about a game, somebody can get hurt or the refs can make a bad call, and you have an excuse for why a prediction didn’t go well.
“You don’t have that excuse in weather. You just make a prediction and it happens, so it got me thinking about probabilities and the chances of things happening, and why unexpected things happen and things like that. That all helped me think about making sports predictions in a more intelligent way.”
This focus on predictions creates a common misconception among casual users of Pomeroy’s ratings.
Unlike the polls, RPI or NET ranking, KenPom.com does not weigh quality wins and other statistics frequently used when analyzing NCAA Tournament résumés. Rather than looking at what teams have accomplished, the emphasis is on scoring margin, points per possession and other factors that help predict future outcomes.
Fans of certain teams may feel slighted as a result, but the track record of the ratings speaks for itself when it comes to predicting success. Of the past nine national champions, only one ranked outside the top-eight on Jan. 1, while six were No. 2 or higher.
For comparison, the eventual champion started the year in the top-two of the AP poll only twice during this span.
“People think it’s like the RPI, because a lot of people grew up with the RPI,” Pomeroy said. “My system is purely focused on making predictions, at least the ratings portion is. It doesn’t care about how many quality wins you have or things like that, it cares about things like scoring margin and things that are important in making predictions going forward.
“Sometimes teams with good records cannot have great ratings, or vice versa, teams with poor records can be rated OK if they’re playing tough competition close. That’s really hard for people to adjust to. It’s like, ‘Oh we won this game, and we dropped 10 spots. That’s not fair.’ But my system is concerned about making predictions. I’m not about being an AP poll or something like that.”
As an avid college basketball fan, games involving teams across the country are constantly playing at the Pomeroy home. However, he’s made sure to keep a close eye on what’s unfolding at his alma mater.
At 11-2, the Cowboys have matched their best nonconference wins mark since the 2014-15 season. Two players in particular – senior guard Hunter Maldonado and sophomore forward Graham Ike – have impressed Pomeroy.
“They have two players who are very good Mountain West players, and in basketball, that’s enough to make you a very good team in your league,” he said. “Maldonado and Ike are both very fun players to watch. Maldonado with his size and ball skills, it’s kind of an unusual combination. Then Ike is just an enormous person with his length and the size of his hands. You watch a broadcast, and everybody talks about it all the time.
“The thing about Ike is he’s third in the country in usage, so when you look at a box score, he’s doing the third-most things of anybody in the country when he’s on the court. He’s also second in the country in fouls drawn per 40 minutes, so he’s just a very difficult person for the opposing team to deal with.
“Even against Arizona, they obviously got destroyed in that game, but the one matchup they won was Ike against the opposing big. All their bigs were in foul trouble the whole game, and really didn’t produce much offensively.”
Pomeroy has seen plenty of Wyoming teams since starting up his website near the turn of the century. Statistically, though, this group has a chance to be one of the best yet.
“It’s really one of the better teams they’ve had in the last 30 years with the way things are looking,” Pomeroy said. “That’s a reflection of how good this team is, but also how hard it is to have a good team at Wyoming. I don’t think they’ve ever been ranked in the top-50 of my system, which goes back 25 years.
“I think right now they’re 87th, so it kind of tells you the challenge in what they face and what actually is a great season for them. If they could somehow end up in the top-50, that would be a phenomenal accomplishment.”