Former University of Wyoming wrestling standout Archie “King” Colgan will put his unbeaten mixed-martial arts record on the line when he faces Justin Montalvo at Bellator 293 on Friday in Temecula, Calif.
Courtesy/Bellator MMA
Archie Colgan, left, posted a 111-41 record while wrestling at the University of Wyoming. He wrestled in the NCAA Tournament twice. Lucas Noonan/Bellator MMA
CHEYENNE — Archie Colgan had five different opponents lined up for his bout at Bellator 283.
The former University of Wyoming wrestling standout eventually beat Bryan Nuro by technical knockout during the third round of that July 22, 2022, bout. Nuro was a relatively last-minute replacement for Justin Montalvo, an opponent Colgan has had his eye on for nearly a year.
Colgan isn’t sure why Montalvo pulled out of that bout, but notes Montalvo hasn’t had any fights scheduled since then, leading him to believe Montalvo most likely had a serious injury.
Colgan (6-0) will get that long-awaited matchup with Montalvo on Friday as part of the Bellator 293 card in Temecula, California.
“He’s 5-0, and he’s in a similar position to where I am in my career,” Colgan said. “He probably believes he’s going to stop me in this fight. It will be nice to take his zero and knock off another up-and-comer.
“I believe I’m better than him.”
Some combat sports athletes pour over video of their opponents in an effort to spot weaknesses and devise a strategy. Others prefer to know only a little about their opponent because they’re confident their best can overcome anything they encounter.
Getting a lot of video on a specific opponent isn’t easy in the lower rungs of the mixed martial arts world.
“A lot of the up-and-coming guys fought in local shows that have different streams you’re not going to see unless you buy the fight,” Colgan said. “I reached out to one promotion looking for video on a guy, and they wanted me to buy the whole card.”
That leaves the 27-year-old Colgan somewhere in the middle when it comes to preparation.
“This fight might be the first where I’ve actually been able to watch a lot of video and game plan,” Colgan said. “I want to focus on being the best version of me because I think that’s enough to go out there and beat this guy.
“But I also know that if I want to go out there, pick this person apart and make it not close that I have to dissect what he does and does not do well and continue to improve those skills in myself. That will allow me to display we’re at two different levels.”
Colgan was 111-41 in four seasons wrestling at UW. He was one win shy of earning All-American status during his junior campaign.
Despite his wrestling background, Colgan has proven to be a more than capable striker. He has ended four of his six pro bouts by knockout and another by submission. Since stopping Nuro, Colgan also picked up a first-round victory over Jesse Hannam in November. Four of Montalvo’s five victories have come by knockout.
Montalvo, 26, is listed as standing 6 feet tall, with a 73.5-inch reach. Colgan is listed at 5-9 — although he says that might be generous — with a 69.5-inch reach. Colgan is used to being on the wrong end of the tale of the tape.
“In nine fights, amateur and pro, I’ve only fought two guys who were my height,” he said. “Most everyone is taller than me. I’m a short, thick guy. It’s going to be hard to find someone who’s 5-8, 155 (pounds).
“Guys who are 5-10, 5-11 or 6-0 and 155 are pretty common. I’ve fought guys who were 6-3 and 6-4, so I’m accustomed to giving up reach and height. I’m not worried about it. I’ll get inside and do what I want to do.”
Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.