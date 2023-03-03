LARAMIE — One conference game remains for all but one Mountain West team going into this weekend.
San Diego State has already clinched at least a share of the regular-season conference title and will have the No. 1 seed for the MW tournament next week in Las Vegas. The other 10 seeds are all still up for grabs going into the final weekend of conference play.
1. San Diego State (Last week: 1)
The Aztecs (23-6 overall, 14-3 MW) moved up to No. 18 in the country this week, but are coming off a close 66-60 road loss to Boise State on Tuesday. SDSU is still the highest-ranked MW team in the NCAA NET rankings at No. 17 and ranks No. 2 in the conference in defense at 64.9 points allowed per game and No. 4 in offense at 73.1 points per game. With the tiebreaker over Boise State, the Aztecs are guaranteed the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament and at least a share of the regular-season MW title. SDSU will end the conference season hosting Wyoming at 8 p.m. Saturday in California.
2. Boise State (Last week: 2)
The Broncos (23-7, 13-4) pulled off their biggest win of the season this week at home over SDSU and sit at No. 27 in the NET rankings. Boise State has won five of its last six games, with the one loss coming on the road to San Jose State in overtime last weekend. The Broncos have the MW’s best defense, allowing just 63 points per game going into this weekend’s season-finale against Utah State. The Aggies will host Boise State at 7 p.m. Saturday in Logan, Utah.
3. Utah State (Last week: 3)
The Aggies (23-7, 12-5) jumped from No. 30 to No. 22 in the NET rankings after a 91-66 road win over UNLV on Wednesday. Utah State is tied with Nevada for third place in the MW and has the No. 2 scoring offense in the conference with an average of 78.8 points per game. The Aggies are riding a four-game winning streak going into their final regular-season game this weekend against Boise State. Utah State will host the Broncos at 7 p.m. Saturday in Logan.
4. Nevada (Last week: 4)
The Wolf Pack (22-8, 12-5) dropped to No. 34 in the NET rankings after suffering their worst loss of the season this week to last-place Wyoming. The loss did some damage to Nevada’s at-large bid hopes for the NCAA Tournament, but a good run in the MW tournament could get the team back in the field on Selection Sunday. The Wolf Pack have been one of the more consistent teams in the conference, ranking No. 4 in the league in defense at 66.3 points allowed per game and No. 5 in offense at 72.7 points per game going into this weekend. The Wolf Pack will cap the regular season with a home game against UNLV at 3 p.m. Saturday in Reno.
5. San Jose State (Last week: 7)
The Spartans (18-12, 9-8) pulled off their biggest win of the season last weekend, beating Boise State 74-68 in overtime at home and following it up with a big 63-46 win over visiting Colorado State on Tuesday. The pair of wins jumped SJSU to No. 96 in the NET rankings going into its final regular season game this weekend. The Spartans will travel to play Air Force at 2 p.m. Saturday in Colorado Springs.
6. New Mexico (Last week: 5)
After ending January as the No. 25-ranked team in the country, the Lobos (21-9, 8-9) won just two of their eight games in February to drop to No. 48 in the NET rankings with one regular season game left. New Mexico has the best offense in the MW at 81.1 points per game, but rank dead-last in defense with 72.8 points allowed per game. The Lobos will end the conference season with a road matchup against Colorado State at 9 p.m. Friday in Fort Collins.
7. UNLV (Last week: 6)
The Rebels (17-12, 6-11) have lost four of their last five games, the last being a disappointing 91-66 home loss to Utah State on Wednesday to drop the team to No. 91 in the NET rankings. UNLV is ranked No. 3 in the conference in scoring at 74.2 points per game, but has been inconsistent on the defensive end, ranking No. 7 in points allowed at 69.6 points per game. The Rebels will end the regular season on the road, facing Nevada at 3 p.m. Saturday in Reno.
8. Colorado State (Last week: 8)
The Rams (13-17, 5-12) have dropped two of their last three games and sit at No. 115 in the NET rankings going into this weekend. CSU’s defense has struggled all season, ranking No. 9 in the conference with 71.4 points allowed per game. The Rams are tied with Air Force in ninth place in the MW going into their final regular-season game. CSU will host New Mexico at 9 p.m. Friday in Fort Collins.
9. Fresno State (Last week: 9)
The Bulldogs (10-19, 6-12) struggled in February, dropping five of their eight games to drop to No. 163 in the NET rankings. Fresno State has the No. 3 defense in the league at 65.4 points allowed per game, but is dead-last in offense at 62.1 points per game going into this weekend. The Bulldogs will end the season with a home nonconference game against Chicago State at 5 p.m. Saturday in California.
10. Air Force (Last week: 10)
The Falcons (14-16, 5-12) have lost nine of their last 11 games to stumble into a tie for ninth place in the conference with CSU. Air Force sits at No. 151 in the NET rankings and is No. 10 in the league in offense with 67 points per game. The Falcons will end the regular season at home, hosting SJSU at 2 p.m. Saturday in Colorado Springs.
11. Wyoming (Last week: 11)
The Cowboys (9-20, 4-13) have shown flashes over the past month, beating New Mexico on the road and upsetting Nevada at home on Monday. Despite its two best wins of the season, UW still holds sole possession of last place in the league with one game left to play. The Cowboys are ranked No. 175 in the NET rankings and have the No. 8 offense in the league at 69.6 points per game and the No. 10 defense at 71.7 points allowed per game. UW will end the regular season with another tough road matchup this weekend. The Cowboys will play No. 18-ranked SDSU at 8 p.m. Saturday in California.