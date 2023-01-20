wte-20230117-spts-NoahReynolds03.JPG

University of Wyoming sophomore guard Noah Reynolds drives the baseline during the Cowboys’ 82-74 loss Tuesday night at Air Force.

 Courtesy/UW

LARAMIE — The basketball gods weren’t done with the University of Wyoming men’s basketball team just yet.

On top of dropping to 0-6 in the Mountain West with an 82-74 road loss to Air Force on Tuesday while being down five key players, the Cowboys’ streak of bad luck continued when the team bus got stuck in a ditch just outside of Fort Collins on the drive back to Laramie.


