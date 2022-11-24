LARAMIE — University of Wyoming middle blocker Tierney Barlow was named the Mountain West’s volleyball freshman of the year and was honorable mention All-MW as announced Wednesday by the league office.
Barlow becomes the fifth freshman of the year winner in program history and is the 22nd honoree of the Chad Callihan era.
Callihan retired at the end of the season, and longtime UW assistant and associate head coach Kaylee Prigge became the new head coach that was announced on Tuesday.
Barlow hit .379 this season in league play, a mark that ranked sixth-best in the Mountain West. She was second on the team with 160 kills during MW action and was third in kills per set at 2.13.
During league play, Barlow led the Cowgirls with 61 total blocks (15 solo, 46 assisted) and was second at 0.81 blocks per set. She registered seven matches in MW play with double figure kills and hit at least .300 in a match 14 times, above .400 nine times, above .500 five times and had two matches when she hit better than .600. She was one of three Cowgirls to play in all 75 sets during conference play.
Payton Lee is WAC diver of the weekUW’s Payton Lee was honored this week as Western Athletic Conference diver of the week after his performance at the SMU Invitational.
Lee’s strongest performance occurred in platform when he tallied a score of 243.50 to place fifth. He also had a pair of 11th-place finishes in the 3-meter springboard competition (185.55) and from the 1-meter board (163.25).
UW will be back in action Jan. 7, hosting Denver during its Senior Day at the Laramie High Natatorium.