University of Wyoming forward Grace Ellis, left, drives to the basket against New Mexico’s Vianè Cumber during the Cowgirls’ 78-69 win Jan. 5 at the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie. The teams meet again tonight in Albuquerque.
CHEYENNE — Regardless of what corporate sponsor’s name and logo graced the exterior of New Mexico’s arena, the facility is widely known as The Pit.
It’s an affectionate term because the court sits 37 feet below street level. The arena also has been a pit of despair for opposing teams because of how good New Mexico’s basketball teams have been historically and how raucous the crowds are — for both women’s and men’s games.
The University of Wyoming women’s basketball team will square off with the well-earned reputation and a salty Lobos squad at 7 tonight in Albuquerque.
“It’s a lot of fun. It really is,” associate head coach Ryan Larsen said during a teleconference Thursday. “I’m a basketball junkie and a bit of a historian. Final Fours have been played there. Jim Valvano (and N.C. State) won there.
“I walk in there and take in all the history. It’s a big-time basketball atmosphere. They lead the league in attendance and have smart fans who know when to get loud and boisterous. It’s a lot of fun as a competitor.”
New Mexico (15-11 overall, 7-6 Mountain West) is averaging 4,911 fans this season. It got more than 6,000 for a pair of nonconference games and north of 5,000 for two MW contests. The Lobos are 10-3 at home this season.
The Cowgirls (17-8, 10-4) downed New Mexico 78-69 on Jan. 5 in Laramie.
Larsen expects UW to have a fight on its hands tonight. The Cowgirls are accustomed to battling to the bitter end during MW play. They have had seven league games decided by six points or fewer. UW has come out on the winning end in four of those, including a 62-56 victory over visiting Air Force on Saturday. The Falcons trailed by as much as 12 points during the fourth quarter but trimmed the Cowgirls’ lead to four points on multiple occasions late.
Being battle tested could help UW down the stretch, Larsen said.
“Having experience of playing in a number of close games, of executing down the stretch and having to get stops, getting good looks and getting to the free-throw line is important,” he said. “I’m glad we get good leads where we feel fairly comfortable that we can get enough stops and make enough baskets to hang on.
“We made Air Force earn every basket. … This team is really resilient, tough-minded and veteran. They never got rattled. All those coaching clichés. They’re clichés because they’re true.”
New Mexico has won five of its past seven games. They are led by senior forward Shaiquel McGruder, who averaged 13.7 points and 7.2 rebounds — both team highs. Twin sisters LaTascya and LaTora Duff, both senior guards, are New Mexico’s second- and third-leading scorers, respectively. LaTascya averaged 13 points, while LaTora checks in at 10 points per game. LaTora also has dished out 120 assists.
The Lobos also have three other players averaging at least 8.3 points.
“They’re creating better shots out of their offense, getting downhill on curls and scoring at the rim a lot more,” Larsen said. “Before, it looked like they lived and died by the (3-point) arc. The film I watched this week, they’re still shooting a lot of 3s, but they’re not living and dying by them.
“They’re getting better looks out of them instead of shooting stepbacks. They’re getting shooters the right shots and getting kids who don’t shoot it as well shots in the paint. That adds a much different element to them offensively.”
