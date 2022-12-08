Black 14 members, from left, Ron Hill, Guillermo Hysaw, Brian Lee, son of the late Earl Lee, and Tony McGee look at the crowd during the halftime presentation of the long overdue varsity jackets during a University of Wyoming football game against Idaho on Sept. 14, 2019, at War Memorial Stadium.
Black 14 member Ted Williams gives the peace sign to the crowd during the halftime presentation of the long overdue varsity jackets during a University of Wyoming football game against Idaho on Sept. 14, 2019, at War Memorial Stadium.
Wyoming Tribune Eagle/File
The Black 14 has been selected to receive the 2023 Inspiration Award at the NCAA Convention in January, according to a UW athletics news release.
The Black 14 were a group of University of Wyoming football student-athletes who took a courageous stand against discrimination and racism in 1969. That moral stand resulted in them immediately being dismissed from the Cowboys’ team by then head coach Lloyd Eaton, and that dismissal affected their lives forever.
Since then, the courage and strength they showed as young men has had a positive impact on generations of people.
A quote from Black 14 member John Griffin, in a feature story written for the NCAA by Greg Johnson, speaks well for the Black 14’s character and commitment.
“We’re in our mid-70s, and it shows how resilient we are,” Griffin said. “None of us knew that then, but we all see where we are now. We prevailed. We fought a good fight for 53 years, and we came out on top.”
Members of the Black 14 will be presented their Inspiration Award at the NCAA Honors Celebration on Jan. 11, 2023, in San Antonio, Texas, as part of the NCAA convention. The members of the Black 14 are: Jay Berry, Tony Gibson, John Griffin, Lionel Grimes, Mel Hamilton, Ron Hill, Guillermo Hysaw, Jim Isaac, Earl Lee, Tony McGee, Don Meadows, Ivie Moore, Joe Williams and Ted Williams.
“During the 1969 college football season, a group of 14 young men, who were members of the Wyoming football team, stepped forward to take a stand against discrimination and racism,” UW athletics director Tom Burman said in the news release. “The courage they showed, standing up for what they believed was right and just, was part of a civil rights movement that made the lives of future generations better. I believe their actions as college students exemplify the criteria established for the NCAA Inspiration Award.
“In spite of the severe impact their courageous act had on their immediate and long-term futures, members of the Black 14 went on to lead successful and productive lives and become an inspiration for future generations.”
The Black 14 were selected for the honor as they embodied the criteria established for the NCAA Inspiration Award, which states: “A former varsity letterwinner at an NCAA institution who, when confronted with a life-altering situation used perseverance, dedication and determination to overcome the event and most importantly, now serves as a role model to give hope and inspiration to others in similar situations.”
The inspiring story of the Black 14 has been documented in pieces produced by ESPN, CBS Sports Network, CNN and PBS and numerous stories written by national publications such as USA Today, The Washington Post and Sports Illustrated. Local and regional outlets, including the Casper Star-Tribune, Laramie Boomerang, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Wyoming Public Radio, Wyoming Public Television, The Denver Post and The Salt Lake Tribune, have also reported on the Black 14 and their inspiring story.