The Black 14 has been selected to receive the 2023 Inspiration Award at the NCAA Convention in January, according to a UW athletics news release.

The Black 14 were a group of University of Wyoming football student-athletes who took a courageous stand against discrimination and racism in 1969. That moral stand resulted in them immediately being dismissed from the Cowboys’ team by then head coach Lloyd Eaton, and that dismissal affected their lives forever.


