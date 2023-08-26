LARAMIE — In an era dominated by an overflowing transfer portal and constant attention for name, image and likeness (NIL), it’s easy to forget the players who do the dirty work every day in practice.

Walk-ons have long been perceived as one of the hardest-working groups on a football team, and that testament rings especially true at the University of Wyoming. Craig Bohl, who’s going into his 10th season as UW’s head coach, has been and will continue to find players who are willing to work their way up the depth chart, even without a full-ride scholarship.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Alex Taylor is the assistant editor for WyoSports and covers University of Wyoming athletics. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus