LARAMIE — In an era dominated by an overflowing transfer portal and constant attention for name, image and likeness (NIL), it’s easy to forget the players who do the dirty work every day in practice.
Walk-ons have long been perceived as one of the hardest-working groups on a football team, and that testament rings especially true at the University of Wyoming. Craig Bohl, who’s going into his 10th season as UW’s head coach, has been and will continue to find players who are willing to work their way up the depth chart, even without a full-ride scholarship.
For Bohl, the strategy has paid dividends on the field over the past decade.
“I think we’ve put 46 guys on scholarship since I’ve been a head coach,” Bohl said at the Mountain West media days last month. “Some of those guys are from Wyoming, and some of them are from other places. That was patented – (former Nebraska coach Tom Osborne) taught me that.
“I was a walk-on at Nebraska. Those great teams that we had there, a great portion of those guys came and they walked on and they worked hard. That’s been a big, big help for us.”
As a walk-on himself, Bohl knows the ups and downs of being on a team surrounded by scholarship players. While it can be an anxious ride, the longtime coach knows the value that comes out of motivating a player to work hard in practice to eventually earn a spot on the field.
“It’s a backbone to our program,” Bohl said about the walk-ons. “You look through the years, whether it be a noted player like Marcus Epps, or other players that maybe just played roles. Football is the ultimate team game.
“The other thing you’ll find is those guys that do have those great work habits, then all of a sudden the guy who has marginal work habits looks over and says, ‘Wait a minute, I’ve got a scholarship, and this other guy is outperforming me.’ One of the best pep talks I know is, ‘The other guy is playing, and you’re not. You better get your butt in gear.’”
Jorgan Bertagnole is the most recent example of paying his dues. The Natrona County High graduate, who played wide receiver in high school, started as a walk-on and is now on the preseason All-Mountain West team at defensive tackle.
Bertagnole is coming off a career year, where he recorded 51 total tackles, 5½ sacks, 7½ tackles for a loss, four quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles.
While it wasn’t necessarily the easiest path, Bertagnole has no regrets when it comes to joining UW as a preferred walk-on. He was awarded for his hard work with a scholarship two years ago.
“Honestly, it was probably the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” Bertagnole said. “I was just trying to survive month to month without having a meal plan here and having to pay for school with the help of my parents.
“I remember always being scared to ask for money when I needed something. Finally getting on that full-ride scholarship was such a reliever for me and my family. … It was, honestly, the best feeling I’ve ever had in my life.”
Linebacker Easton Gibbs has a lot of respect for the teammates around him who come to work every day without a scholarship, including Bertagnole a few years back.
“He started as a walk-on, and I remember he came in and everyone used to get us confused because we looked alike, and we were the same weight,” Gibbs said at MW media days last month. “Now, he’s got me beat by 60 pounds. It just proves the progression of our program. Guys like that are really the heart and soul of our program, I’d say. He’s one of those locker room guys that you just can’t replace.”
The Cowboys announced a signing class of 21 new commitments on national signing day in February to go along with their early signing class from two months before. Out of the 21 new recruits, 13 were preferred walk-ons.
Out of those 13 walk-ons, five played their high school football in Wyoming.
Kayden LaFramboise was one of those preferred walk-ons. He joins UW after earning unanimous all-state honors at Thunder Basin High last fall. He chose to be a walk-on at UW to challenge himself right out of high school.
“Laramie gave me the best opportunity to be the best football player I can be,” LaFramboise told WyoSports in February. “I could have gone to some of these other (NCAA Division II schools) and probably played right away and had a fun experience, but I think, for me, I want to be the best possible player I can be and the best possible person I can be. I think Laramie gives me that opportunity.”
Isaac Sell, who graduated from Laramie High in 2021, walked on as a wide receiver for the Cowboys. He proved his place during UW’s annual spring game, leading all receivers with eight catches for 79 yards on 10 targets.
“I feel like they kind of share the same ideals as me,” Sell said about the other walk-ons from Wyoming in the program. “We grew up, and this is what we know. Just being able to have that opportunity to wear brown and gold is just a super exciting thing. A lot of Wyoming kids have a lot of pride behind that.”
Like Bertagnole, wide receiver Ryan Marquez was also rewarded with a scholarship this offseason after spending the past five seasons at UW as a walk-on.
“It’s just another case of guys who are loyal,” Bohl said about Marquez and Bertagnole. “It’s one of the neatest things that I have the opportunity to do is to pull a guy over and say, ‘You know, you’ve earned this,’ and to acknowledge that.
“I think sometimes there’s a tendency to want to reach out and go for somebody else when you have a guy here who has done the right things and has shown they have the ability to make plays and win for us. While he was going to be loyal and stay on our team no matter what, to do the next right thing is to put him on scholarship. That’s all part of building this locker room.”
