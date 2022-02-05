LARAMIE – Following a whirlwind couple months that included an exodus of key contributors and several intriguing additions, University of Wyoming coach Craig Bohl broke his silence this week.
Speaking to the media Wednesday for the first time since the Cowboys’ Famous Idaho Potato Bowl victory over Kent State in December, Bohl touched on several topics, including name, image and likeness, the transfer portal and UW’s offensive philosophy.
Here are a few of the highlights from what he had to say.
Embracing the portal
The brutal nature of the transfer portal has been one of the primary themes of UW’s offseason, with 10 Cowboys who played significant roles last season leaving the program. This includes quarterbacks Levi Williams and Sean Chambers, leading rusher Xazavian Valladay, leading receiver Isaiah Neyor and starting cornerbacks Azizi Hearn and C.J. Coldon.
However, the Pokes were able to use the portal to their benefit, as well.
They filled the void at cornerback with the additions of Jakorey Hawkins from Ole Miss and Deron Harrell from Wisconsin. Michigan State linebacker Cole DeMarzo was another key pickup, and will help ease the burden of Chad Muma’s departure to the NFL. They also added Utah State’s Andrew Peasley and Snow College’s Evan Svoboda at quarterback.
Bohl says that while there were some outgoing transfers that caught him by surprise, he already had an idea about the majority of the players planning to leave. As such, the Cowboys developed a plan and put it into motion shortly after the bowl game.
This included embracing the portal.
After having only six transfers on their roster last year, the Pokes have added five in the past month-and-a-half – and have until April 1 to sign more for next season.
“To say we knew about everybody going in the transfer portal would be less than honest, but I would say (we knew about) 90%,” Bohl said. “I know much was said. I haven’t commented; our athletics director commented. I’m not a social media guy, but hell, the guy at the coffee shop was concerned about what’s going on.
“We knew it, so we had a plan in place to identify the needs we were going to need to make sure the guys we brought in were going to fit into the culture we had. (We were) going to address the needs we had, but not go to the point where we lose our compass in being a developmental program.”
Bohl acknowledges the inevitability that some players will parlay their success at Wyoming into Power Five opportunities – like those received by Neyor (Texas), Hearn (UCLA), Coldon (Oklahoma) and Valladay (Arizona State). He also notes, though, the Pokes can’t let this possibility alter their approach when it comes to recruiting at the high school level.
“It would be a misstep on my part to say that’s not going to occur,” Bohl said. “I do know this, though. We’ve developed the program enough that our guys here, we’re going to present the fact that they can get a meaningful degree, play in a great conference and have a chance to play in the NFL. We have a proven track record of that. We have a guy that’s the starting middle linebacker for the Cincinnati Bengals, and their head coach called me up and said he thinks he’s going to be in the Pro Bowl shortly.
“You’re going to see Chad (Muma) be drafted very high, so we can present that like other conferences can. Sometimes guys think the grass is greener or they want to play closer to home, and we’re going to have some of that, but we can’t be concerned about the lion in the bush. We have to stay true to what we are. We’re going to set a couple scholarships back each year to address that, but I’ll be damned if I don’t recruit Logan Wilson ... We’re going to recruit Chad Muma, and we’re going to recruit Isaiah Neyor. We’re going to lose a couple, and we’ll move forward.”
The ‘two-ton gorilla’
Another topic that has impacted not just UW, but seemingly all programs nationwide, is the new name, image and likeness era. Bohl admits the Cowboys are “probably a half-step behind some people” in this department, but they are active in educating themselves and exploring opportunities for players.
While Bohl supports student-athletes being able to benefit from NIL, he also recognizes some warts with the current system in place.
Texas offensive linemen currently get $50,000 per year from an Austin non-profit, while a Miami booster recently announced deals totaling almost $400,000 for UM players to promote his startup. Perhaps the most viral moment from national signing day Wednesday was Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher firing shots at critics and shooting down rumors the Aggies paid $30 million to secure the top recruiting class in the country.
“This is the two-ton gorilla, because there’s two arms with it,” Bohl said. “We had some guys sign NIL deals this year. It wasn’t for tons of money, but it was a pretty broad-based deal. All the guys complaining that they didn’t have enough money to go on a date on Saturday night, I was like, ‘I should sign up for this deal.’
“Our department has done a good job, but the real concern everyone has is not the car dealership, where you may even get a car you can use. We’re talking about the two-ton gorilla where all of a sudden there’s a stash of cash, where one school has $30 million loaded up and they’re just going to be like the New York Yankees. That’s the stuff we’re all concerned about. Wyoming is not going to enter that market.”
Offensive imbalance
Bohl also touched on concerns regarding the Cowboys’ offensive philosophy, following a season in which they ranked in the bottom 10 in the country in pass attempts per game.
He was adamant in dismissing the notion UW is going to be one-dimensional on offense, and appeared to pin the blame for the lack of pass attempts on quarterback play.
“We wanted to throw the ball more, but it’s hard when you go out there and watch practice and see a hitch route get thrown in the dirt,” Bohl said. “All this clamoring, I don’t know where it’s at, about ‘coach Bohl is just going to do three yards and a cloud of dust,’ I can tell you an edge we’re going to have at Wyoming is we’re going to be more physical at the point of attack. We can’t lose track of that.
“When you have three inches of snow on the field and you’re playing Colorado State, you better be able to be physical. But to say we’re going to be so one-dimensional because, ‘by god, coach Bohl is just going to run it down your throat,’ that’s a misstep. We want to throw the ball, I’d just like to have some quarterbacks that can throw the ball – and I think we have some. We lined up in empty, we did all that stuff, but it’s pretty disheartening ... We had to work in practice on throwing a hitch on first and 10. It’s ridiculous where we were at.”
It’s worth noting that as head coach, Bohl is ultimately responsible for the development and recruitment of his quarterbacks. Over 150 signal-callers entered the transfer portal during the 2021 cycle, so there wasn’t a lack of options available if the current ones on the roster were viewed as inadequate when it came to passing the ball.
Despite his displeasure with how last season went, though, Bohl is “very optimistic” about the current outlook at the position.
“If you look at Andrew (Peasley’s) performance against Air Force, it was a big-time performance,” Bohl said. “We gathered a lot of information. It wasn’t like we looked at Andrew saying he’s one of these prima donna quarterbacks that doesn’t feel like xyz. He got his degree, I think he’s an excellent player and I think our system is going to speak to his skill sets, so we’re excited about him.
“Then you talk about Evan (Svoboda), you have a guy who is 6-foot-4, 235 pounds and has a really good release. He’s going to need to be developed, but there’s some development there. Off the tape I saw, he has a really good release that’s smooth. The ball comes out easy out of his hands, and he’s a big, strong guy. Hank Gibbs is here, Caden (Becker) is coming ... but we knew we were going to need to sign more than one. When we lost both of them it was like, ‘OK, let’s make some adjustments,’ and I think we came up with a good plan.”