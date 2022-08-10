The University of Wyoming still has some things to sort out before its Aug. 27 season opener at Illinois, but head coach Craig Bohl likes what he’s seen from his team in recent days.
Bohl admitted things have been “getting a little bit edgy” following Monday’s practice. He also noted this isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Overall, his tone about how things are going was largely positive at his latest news conference.
“It was another competitive day,” Bohl said. “We put our quarterbacks under duress and I thought they made some progress. I’m really pleased with some of our younger guys that were somewhat unknown. Buck Coors (who has played multiple defensive positions in his time at UW) is showing some real promise. He’s a guy who could always run, but he showed that he’s starting to understand football a little bit more, so he’s going to get moved up the depth chart. How far, I don’t know.
“The No. 1 offensive line is pretty cohesive. We put them under 20-something plays of pass under pressure. They picked up stuff, and fundamentally, we’re in a good place. We still have work to do. I did challenge our pass catchers – whether they be tight ends or wide receivers – to make some contested plays, which I’m encouraged about.”
With the Cowboys transitioning into more full-pads and full-contact work in recent practices, sophomore tight end Parker Christensen and sophomore fullback Caleb Driskill believe they are getting a better feel for where the team stands – especially at highly physical positions such as theirs.
UW conducted goal line and third down scrimmage situations Saturday, with the physical nature and positive takeaways from this carrying over into Monday’s practice.
“I just felt like we had a lot of energy,” Christensen said. “This is my fourth fall camp here, and I think that was one of the most fun times I’ve had at our goal line scrimmages. We were celebrating, we were scoring, we were just doing it. It was a really fun atmosphere to be in and guys were competing.”
Added Driskill: “Definitely with my position, it helps when we have the full pads on and I can get some live reps at it. It’s been just getting to go up against good competitors every day, full-speed, game-like atmosphere type of stuff. That way when the season rolls around, I’ll have plenty of reps.”
Position battles continue to be ongoing at several spots, including on special teams. Returning sophomore Ralph Fawaz and Texas State transfer Clayton Stewart are still competing for the starting punter job, with the returner roles also being up for grabs at this point.
Bohl indicated that these will likely be among the last spots to be finalized, with not much return work being done so far in training camp. However, he didn’t rule out the possibility of key players – such as running back Titus Swen and cornerback Cam Stone – playing pivotal parts in the return game.
“Special teams plays are really important,” he said. “As I’ve said before, nothing has an impact on scoring more so than field position, and nothing has more of an impact on special teams. The best guy in those places is going to play. If he can help us win, he’s going to play.”
