wte-20220924-spts-CraigBohl

University of Wyoming coach Craig Bohl watches during the first half of the Cowboys' 38-24 loss to Brigham Young on Saturday night at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah. Associated Press

LARAMIE – It's no secret the University of Wyoming will be starting a new running back for the Arizona Bowl on Dec. 30 against Ohio in Tucson, Arizona. 

While everybody who follows the team knows a new face will carry the load of the Cowboys' run-heavy offense against the Bobcats, not many know who that new face will be. Don't expect UW coach Craig Bohl to tip his hand, either.


Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus