Running back Titus Swen ran wild for the Cowboys as one of the few bright spots on the offensive side. He totaled 217 yards on the ground and one touchdown on 19 carries, the highlight being a 83-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter.
Key Stat
The Cowboys converted just one third down on 10 attempts. One of the biggest reasons for UW's loss to Boise State was the offense's inability to stay on the field.
Scoring
First Quarter
UW - Wyatt Wieland 2 run. Drive - 6 plays, 79 yards, 3:17 time elapsed. Key play - Titus Swen broke off a 42-yard run to set the Cowboys' offense up at Boise State's 2-yard line one play before Wieland's touchdown run. UW 7, BSU 0
Second Quarter
UW - John Hoyland 53 field goal. Drive - 10 plays, 41 yards, 5:11 time elapsed. Key play - Boise State missed a 41-yard field goal to set the Cowboys up with solid field position to start the drive. UW 10, BSU 0
BSU - Jonah Dalmas 22 field goal. Drive - 13 plays, 80 yards, 6:33 time elapsed. Key play - The Broncos were hit with a 10-yard holding penalty while at the Cowboys' 1-yard line on a touchdown run to have the score nullified. Boise State had to settle for a field goal three plays later. UW 10, BSU 3
BSU - Jonah Dalmas 47 field goal. Drive - 8 plays, 43 yards, 1:04 time elapsed. Key play - Quarterback Taylen Green hit Davis Koetter on an 11-yard pass to set the Broncos' up in field goal range just before the half. UW 10, BSU 6
Third Quarter
BSU - Taylen Green 5 rush. Drive - 9 plays, 80 yards, 4:58 time elapsed. Key play - George Holani ran for 18 yards to set the Broncos up at the Cowboys' 5-yard line. BSU 13, UW 10
UW - Titus Swen 83 rush. Drive - 2 plays, 88 yards, 53 seconds elapsed. Key play - Swen's run was only the second play of the drive and catapulted the Cowboys back in the lead. UW 17, BSU 13
Fourth Quarter
BSU - Taylen Green 38 pass to Billy Bowens. Drive - 11 plays, 78 yards, 6:12 time elapsed. Key play - Bowens' touchdown catch was the only play on the drive to go for more than 6 yards, and it ended up being the game-winning score. BSU 20, UW 17
