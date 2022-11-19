Most Valuable Poke

Running back Titus Swen ran wild for the Cowboys as one of the few bright spots on the offensive side. He totaled 217 yards on the ground and one touchdown on 19 carries, the highlight being a 83-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter. 


Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22

