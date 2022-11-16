LARAMIE – Both the Mountain Division and the West Division in the Mountain West could be decided with conference games this weekend.
The race to clinch a spot in the MW title game next month should be an entertaining way for the conference to end its era of having two divisions. Next season, divisions will be erased, and the top 2 teams in the entire conference will play for the MW championship.
1. Boise State (Last week: 1)
The Broncos (7-3 overall, 6-0 Mountain West) continue to roll through conference opponents and are coming off a 41-3 win over Nevada last weekend in Reno. Boise State has the opportunity to clinch the Mountain Division this weekend in Laramie. A win over the University of Wyoming would put the Broncos in the MW championship game for the fifth time in six years. A loss to the Cowboys would put UW in first place in the division with the head-to-head tiebreaker going into the last week of the regular season.
2. Fresno State (Last week: 2)
The Bulldogs (6-4, 5-1) have pulled out in front of the West Division with a five-game winning streak, the last being a 37-30 win over UNLV last weekend in Nevada. Fresno State has a one-game lead in the division and has an easy matchup with Nevada this weekend in Reno. A win against the Wolf Pack clinches a spot in the MW title game for the Bulldogs.
3. Wyoming (Last week: 4)
The Cowboys (7-3, 5-1) are riding a four-game winning streak and are coming off a tight 14-13 win over rival Colorado State last weekend in Fort Collins. UW sits one game behind Boise State in the Mountain Division and will host the Broncos this weekend at War Memorial Stadium. The Cowboys’ path to their first MW title game appearance since 2016 is simple: if UW wins its last two games against Boise State and Fresno State, the Cowboys will host the MW championship game Dec. 3 in Laramie. The Broncos are 14-point favorites over the Cowboys this weekend.
4. San Diego State (Last week: 5)
The Aztecs (6-4, 4-2) are coming of their best victory of the season, a 43-27 win at home against San Jose State last weekend. The win catapulted SDSU into second place in the West Division with the head-to-head tiebreaker over SJSU. Still, the Aztecs’ chances of competing for a division title are bleak. SDSU has to win its final two games and have Fresno State lose its final two games to make the championship game. The Aztecs will travel to Albuquerque to play New Mexico this weekend.
5. San Jose State (Last week: 3)
The Spartans (6-3, 4-2) had their MW title hopes mostly disappear after their 43-27 loss to SDSU last weekend. SJSU now has to win out, have Fresno State lose both of its last games and have SDSU lose at least one of its last two games to play for a conference championship. The Spartans will travel to play Utah State this weekend in Logan.
6. Air Force (Last week: 7)
The Falcons (7-3, 3-3) are tied with Boise State and UW for the best overall record in the conference. Unfortunately for Air Force, losses to Boise State, Utah State and UW eliminated the team’s shot at a conference title. The Falcons have turned it around this month and will take a two-game winning streak into a matchup with Colorado State this weekend in Colorado Springs.
7. Utah State (Last week: 6)
The Aggies (5-5, 4-2) have won four of their past five games, including a 41-34 win over Hawaii last weekend in Honolulu. USU’s hopes for a conference title ended with Boise State’s win over Nevada last weekend, but the Aggies still have a shot to become bowl eligible. USU will host San Jose State this weekend in Logan.
8. UNLV (Last week: 8)
The Rebels (4-6, 2-4) haven’t won a game since September, and are riding a five-game losing streak, four of which were conference games. UNLV played Fresno State tied last weekend, but lost 37-30 at home. The Rebels will turn around and make the long trip to Honolulu to play Hawaii this weekend.
9. Colorado State (Last week: 9)
The Rams (2-8, 2-4) are coming off a heartbreaking 14-13 loss to rival UW to lose their sixth Border War in the past seven seasons. CSU has struggled all year under first-year coach Jay Norvell and is already out of bowl game contention. The Rams will travel this weekend to play Air Force in Colorado Springs.
10. Hawaii (Last week: 10)
For as talented as the top of the Mountain West is, the bottom is the complete opposite. The Rainbow Warriors (2-9, 1-5) are no exception. Hawaii is on a four-game losing streak and has just one win in the team’s past seven games, a win which was against a Nevada team that is still winless in conference play. This was expected to be a rebuilding year for a program with a first-year head coach, and the rebuild will continue when Hawaii hosts UNLV this weekend in Honolulu.
11. New Mexico (Last week: 12)
The Lobos (2-8, 0-6) and Nevada have traded spots at the bottom of the conference rankings all season. Both teams were blown out this last weekend, with New Mexico losing 35-3 to Air Force in Colorado Springs. The Lobos hold a slight edge, because their losing streak is at seven games, compared to Nevada’s eight. New Mexico will host SDSU this weekend in Albuquerque.
12. Nevada (Last week: 11)
The Wolf Pack (2-8, 0-6) started the season 2-0, with back-to-back wins over New Mexico State and Texas State but haven’t won a game since. Nevada lost 41-3 to Boise State last weekend in Reno and will turn around and host Fresno State for another tough home game this weekend.