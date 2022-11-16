LARAMIE – Both the Mountain Division and the West Division in the Mountain West could be decided with conference games this weekend.

The race to clinch a spot in the MW title game next month should be an entertaining way for the conference to end its era of having two divisions. Next season, divisions will be erased, and the top 2 teams in the entire conference will play for the MW championship.


Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus