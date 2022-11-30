LARAMIE – Two Mountain West teams will play a ninth conference game this weekend. The Mountain Division champions of Boise State will host the West Division champions of Fresno State for the MW championship game at 2 p.m. Saturday in Idaho.

Seven of the conference’s 12 teams are bowl eligible, with at least six wins on the season, and five-win UNLV announced it will accept a bowl bid, if offered, despite firing head coach Marcus Arroyo on Monday. For the other four teams in the MW, last weekend capped disappointing seasons at the bottom of the conference.


Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22

