LARAMIE – Two Mountain West teams will play a ninth conference game this weekend. The Mountain Division champions of Boise State will host the West Division champions of Fresno State for the MW championship game at 2 p.m. Saturday in Idaho.
Seven of the conference’s 12 teams are bowl eligible, with at least six wins on the season, and five-win UNLV announced it will accept a bowl bid, if offered, despite firing head coach Marcus Arroyo on Monday. For the other four teams in the MW, last weekend capped disappointing seasons at the bottom of the conference.
1. Boise State (Last week: 1)
The Broncos (9-3 overall, 8-0 Mountain West) will play in their sixth MW title game in the past seven seasons after running the table in conference play and capping their undefeated conference season with a 42-23 win over Utah State at home last weekend. Boise State stumbled out to a 1-3 start to the season, but made coaching and quarterback changes mid-season that led to a 7-1 showing in the team’s final eight games. The Broncos are three-point favorites at home over Fresno State for this weekend’s MW championship game in Idaho.
2. Fresno State (Last week: 2)
Like Boise State, the Bulldogs (8-4, 7-1) also stumbled out of the gate at 1-4 before ripping off seven straight wins to end the regular season, the last being a blowout 30-0 win over Wyoming at home last weekend. Fresno State has the No. 1 scoring offense in the conference going into this weekend’s title game, which is the Bulldogs’ first championship appearance since 2018.
3. Wyoming (Last week: 3)
A 30-0 blowout loss to end the regular season should have dropped the Cowboys (7-5, 5-3) in this week’s rankings, but UW owns head-to-head wins over Utah State and Air Force to stay at No. 3. The Cowboys came 21 yards away from having a serious shot at a MW title game appearance, but lost 20-17 at home to Boise State earlier this month. UW followed up the heartbreaking loss with last weekend’s loss at Fresno State. The Cowboys will wait to see the results of Saturday’s MW championship game to see which bowl game they’re selected for, but regardless of its location, UW will play its final game of the season without star running back Titus Swen, who was dismissed from the program Monday for violating team rules.
4. Utah State (Last week: 5)
The Aggies (6-6, 5-3) ended their up-and-down season with a tough 42-23 loss to Boise State in Idaho last weekend, but the game was much closer than the final score would indicate. USU had a chance to take the lead late in the fourth quarter, but the Broncos were able to close it out with a 90-yard touchdown run, followed by an interception returned for a touchdown. Like the Cowboys, USU will wait to learn which bowl game it will play in next month.
5. Air Force (Last week: 6)
The Falcons (9-3, 5-3) have pieced together a nice three-game winning streak to end the regular season with nine wins, the last being a 13-3 win over San Diego State on the road last weekend. Air Force is tied with Boise State for the best overall record in the conference, but the Falcons struggled in big games during conference play, losing games to Boise State, Utah State and UW to fall out of MW title contention.
6. San Diego State (Last week: 4)
The Aztecs (7-5, 5-3) had a three-game winning streak broken with a 13-3 loss to Air Force at home last weekend. SDSU finished the regular season in second place of the West Division, but fell out of conference title contention with a 32-28 loss to Fresno State last month. The Aztecs will play Middle Tennessee State (7-5) in the Hawaii Bowl on Dec. 24 in Honolulu.
7. San Jose State (Last week: 7)
The Spartans (7-4, 5-3) looked to be the favorite in the West Division midway through the season but went 3-3 in the final six weeks of the conference season to fall out of contention. SJSU finished third in the West Division, and will soon play in just its second bowl game since 2015.
8. UNLV (Last week: 8)
The Rebels (5-7, 3-5) have had quite the week after their 27-22 win over Nevada last weekend. On Monday, UNLV fired coach Marcus Arroyo, who was 7-23 overall and 5-17 in conference play during his three seasons at UNLV. The Rebels have announced they will accept a bowl game invite, but are currently on the outside looking in with only five wins on the season.
9. Colorado State (Last week: 9)
The Rams’ (3-9, 3-5) first season under coach Jay Norvell was definitely one centered around rebuilding. CSU ended the year with a 17-0 win over New Mexico at home last weekend to set the stage for the program’s transition into recruiting for next year. This year was the Rams’ third time in four years finishing with just three wins.
10. Hawaii (Last week: 10)
The Rainbow Warriors (3-10, 2-6) were another rebuilding project in the MW under first-year coach Timmy Chang. Hawaii’s strongest win of the season was a 31-25 upset over UNLV earlier this month, but consistency was an issue for the Warriors, who ended the year having lost five of their last six games.
11. New Mexico (Last week: 11)
The Lobos (2-10, 0-8) scored just 80 points offensively in eight conference games this season. New Mexico’s season ended with a 17-0 loss to Colorado State last weekend in Fort Collins. The loss pushed the Lobos’ losing streak to nine games to end the year.
12. Nevada (Last week: 12)
While the Lobos’ nine-game losing streak is impressive, it isn’t the longest in the conference. The Wolf Pack (2-10, 0-8) lost 10 consecutive games to end the regular season, the last being a 27-22 loss to UNLV on the road last weekend. Nevada won its first two games over New Mexico State and Texas State, but those two wins would be the only ones the rest of the way for one of the worst teams in the entire country this season.