LARAMIE – Playoff chances for most teams in the Mountain West continue to dwindle as conference play chugs along. Both the Mountain Division and the West Division have front-runners looking to secure spots in the MW title game in the coming weeks.
1. Boise State
(Last week: 1)
The Broncos (6-3 overall, 5-0 Mountain West) maintain their No. 1 spot in the rankings, despite losing 31-28 at home to Brigham Young last weekend. Boise State still stands as the only team in the MW still undefeated in conference play with three regular-season games left. The Broncos should improve to 6-0 in MW play this weekend with an easy road matchup with Nevada on Saturday in Reno.
2. Fresno State
(Last week: 4)
The Bulldogs (5-4, 4-1) are tied with San Jose State at the top of the West Division, but hold the tiebreaker with a 17-10 win over the Spartans last month. Fresno State has won four games in a row, including a 55-13 beat down of Hawaii at home last weekend. The Bulldogs have the No. 1 offense in the conference going into their matchup with UNLV this weekend in Nevada.
3. San Jose State
(Last week: 3)
The Spartans (6-2, 4-1) fall behind the Bulldogs in this week's rankings because of their head-to-head loss to Fresno State. SJSU has won two straight games since losing to the Bulldogs last month, including a 28-16 win over Colorado State at home last weekend. The Trojans will face SDSU this weekend in San Diego.
4. Wyoming
(Last week: 2)
The Cowboys (6-3, 4-1) drop two spots, despite having a bye last weekend. UW lost 33-16 to SJSU earlier this month, and the Spartans lost to Fresno State, moving the Cowboys down to No. 4. UW is still in the hunt for a spot in the MW title game, but first must beat longtime rival Colorado State for the Bronze Boot this weekend in Fort Collins. A long-awaited matchup with Boise State still hangs in the balance later this month in Laramie.
5. San Diego State
(Last week: 7)
The Aztecs (5-4, 3-2) move up two spots after a 14-10 win over UNLV at home last weekend. SDSU still stands strong at No. 3 in the Mountain Division behind Fresno State and SJSU going into this weekend's home matchup with the Trojans. The Aztecs have the third-lowest scoring offense in the conference, but keep finding ways to win close games.
6. Utah State
(Last week: 8)
The Aggies (4-5, 3-2) moves up two spots after beating New Mexico 27-10 last weekend in Logan. USU stands alone in third place in the Mountain Division behind Boise State and UW, but will have two tough matchups to end the regular season. The Aggies will play Hawaii this weekend in Honolulu before finishing the year off against SJSU and Boise State.
7. Air Force
(Last week: 6)
The Falcons (6-3, 2-3) are 4-0 in nonconference games this season, including a 13-7 win over Army last weekend in West Point. Conference play has been a whole different story for Air Force. The Falcons have losses to UW, Boise State and Utah State, and are all but out of contention for a MW title. Air Force will host New Mexico this weekend in Colorado Springs.
8. UNLV
(Last week: 5)
The Rebels (4-5, 2-3) have dropped four consecutive games and haven't won a conference contest since September. UNLV is coming off an ugly 14-10 loss to SDSU last weekend that included four costly turnovers. The Rebels will host Fresno State this weekend in Nevada.
9. Colorado State
(Last week: 10)
The Rams (2-7, 2-3) have made slight improvements over the past month, but have still won just two games this season, both of which came against teams ranked below them on this list. CSU kept it close last weekend against SJSU, but fell 28-16 to rule out any hopes of being bowl-eligible. The Rams could play spoiler this weekend as they host rival UW for the Border War in Fort Collins.
10. Hawaii
(Last week: 9)
The Rainbow Warriors (2-8, 1-4) have one thing going for them right now: They're not in last place of the Mountain Division. Hawaii is one game ahead of Nevada in the standings, but has dropped its last three conference games. The Warriors will look to right the ship this weekend with a home matchup against Utah State.
11. Nevada
(Last week: 11)
The Wolf Pack (2-7, 0-5) and New Mexico are the only remaining teams in the MW without a conference win. Nevada has looked slightly better in recent weeks, but had a bye last weekend to prepare for a tough matchup with Boise State. The Wolf Pack will host the Broncos at 8:30 p.m. Saturday in Reno.
12. New Mexico
(Last week: 12)
The Lobos (2-7, 0-5) have been bad all season, but they've been particularly bad over the past month. New Mexico has scored just 42 points total in four games since September. The Lobos will travel to Colorado Springs to face Air Force this weekend.