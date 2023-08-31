LARAMIE — Three Mountain West football teams had the luxury of kicking off in week zero, a fate that led to just one win between San Diego State, San Jose State and Hawaii.
All 12 MW teams will hit the field this weekend. It’s been 244 days since the University of Wyoming’s loss to Ohio in the Arizona Bowl, and the chase for a conference title officially starts for the entire conference Saturday afternoon.
1. Boise State (0-0 overall, 0-0 Mountain West)
The Broncos didn’t have to do much during week zero to earn this season’s inaugural No. 1 ranking. Boise State was voted the preseason favorite in this year’s MW media poll, raking in 28 first-place votes and beating second-place Air Force by 69 points. The team returns starting quarterback Taylen Green, who was last year’s MW freshman of the year. He threw for 2,042 yards, 14 touchdowns and six interceptions, adding 586 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground. Boise State starts the season with a tough road matchup against No. 10-ranked Washington. The Broncos, who are 14.5-point underdogs, will play the Huskies at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Seattle.
2. Wyoming (0-0, 0-0)
The Cowboys are in a position to compete for their first MW title since joining the conference, but it’ll come down to consistent quarterback play and an improvement in the secondary. UW has one of the most manageable schedules in the conference, but it starts with a tough home matchup with Texas Tech this weekend. The Cowboys will host the Red Raiders at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at War Memorial Stadium, a game that will be broadcast nationally on CBS. UW goes into the matchup as 14-point underdogs.
3. Air Force (0-0, 0-0)
The Falcons are one of seven teams in the FBS to have at least 10 wins in the last three full seasons, excluding the COVID-condensed 2020 campaign. Air Force led the country in rushing for the third consecutive season last fall, averaging 326.7 yards per game, and will conduct the same approach this fall. The Falcons have a soft schedule in the nonconference portion of the season, starting with Robert Morris this weekend. Air Force will host the Colonials at 11 a.m. Saturday in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
4. Fresno State (0-0, 0-0)
Fresno State, the reigning MW champion, is riding a nine-game winning streak that started last October. The Bulldogs will be replacing quarterback Jake Haener, who’s listed third on the New Orleans Saints’ depth chart. Fresno State was picked third in this year’s MW preseason poll, but will be replacing seven starters from last year’s offense. The Bulldogs start the season with a tough road matchup against Purdue at 10 a.m. Saturday in Indiana.
5. San Jose State (0-1, 0-0)
The Spartans trailed by just seven points to No. 6-ranked USC on the road in week zero, but allowed 35 second-half points to fall 56-28 in their first game of the season. Quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, this year’s MW preseason offensive player of the year, threw three touchdowns against the Trojans, but the offense simply couldn’t keep pace with reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams. SJSU will have another tough matchup with No. 18-ranked Oregon State this weekend. The Spartans will host the Beavers at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in California.
6. San Diego State (1-0, 0-0)
The Aztecs were the only MW team to win their week zero game last weekend, taking down Ohio 20-13. SDSU’s offense lacked any significant firepower, totaling just 309 yards. The defense allowed 380 total yards to an offense led by backup quarterback C.J. Harris, after Ohio’s starter, Kurtis Rourke, left the game with an injury in the first half. While the win wasn’t pretty, SDSU could move to 2-0 early in the season with another home game with weekend. The Aztecs will host Idaho State at 8:30 p.m. Saturday in San Diego.
7. Colorado State (0-0, 0-0)
The Rams were picked seventh in this year’s MW preseason poll after finishing 11th in the conference offensively at 13.2 points per game. CSU’s offensive line was the biggest issue, allowing a conference-worst 59 sacks in 12 games. Jay Norvell’s second season in Fort Collins starts with tough matchup with Washington State this weekend. The Rams will host the Cougars at 5 p.m. Saturday in Fort Collins.
8. Hawaii (0-1, 0-0)
The Rainbow Warriors had the MW’s best performance in week zero, but fell short 35-28 on the road to Vanderbilt. Quarterback Brayden Schager had a solid game, going 27-of-35 for 351 yards and three touchdowns, but had a costly interception in the final minutes of the game to seal the win for Vanderbilt. Hawaii will host its season-opener at 9 p.m. Friday against Stanford in Honolulu.
9. Utah State (0-0, 0-0)
The Aggies struggled out of the gate last season, stumbling out to a 1-4 start before going 5-2 to clinch a spot in a bowl game. Quarterback Cooper Legas returns as the starting quarterback after leading the Aggies with 1,499 yards, 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Utah State will start the season on the road against No. 25-ranked Iowa this weekend. The Hawkeyes will host the Aggies at 10 a.m. Saturday in Iowa.
10. UNLV (0-0, 0-0)
The Barry Odom era at UNLV starts this weekend. The former Arkansas associate head coach joined the Rebels this offseason, taking over a team coming off a 5-7 overall record. UNLV was picked ninth in this year’s MW preseason poll, and the team returns 12 starters from last season. The Rebels will host Bryant at 2 p.m. Saturday in Las Vegas.
11. Nevada (0-0, 0-0)
The Wolf Pack are coming off a 2-10 season, a campaign that ended with an 0-8 record in the MW. Nevada ended the year on a 10-game losing streak, leading to it being picked 11th in the MW preseason poll. The Wolf Pack’s defense will need to improve this fall after finishing dead last in the conference in passing defense at 231.6 yards allowed per game. Nevada will start the season at No. 6-ranked USC this weekend. The Trojans will host the Wolf Pack at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Los Angeles.
12. New Mexico (0-0, 0-0)
The Lobos haven’t won more than three games since 2016, and head coach Danny Gonzales will look to change that this fall. UAB transfer Dylan Hopkins will take over the starting job at quarterback for New Mexico. Hopkins threw for 1,913 yards and 10 touchdowns last year, and he’ll look to provide a spark for the Lobos’ offense that averaged just 228.1 yards of total offense, a mark that was the worst in all of Division I. The Lobos will start the season at No. 23-ranked Texas A&M this weekend. The Aggies will host New Mexico at 5 p.m. Saturday in College Station.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters