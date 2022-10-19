wte-20221019-spts-TaylenGreen

Boise State and quarterback Taylen Green are undefeated in Mountain West play this season. Associated Press

wte-20221019-spts-TaylenGreen

 Steve Conner

LARAMIE – It isn’t often a team moves up in the rankings coming off a bye week. Both divisions in the Mountain West are still completely up for grabs midway through the season. This weekend’s slate will go a long way toward sorting out the traffic jam in the standings on both sides of the conference.

1. Boise State (Last week: 2)

Alex Taylor{span class=”ContentPasted0”} covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at {a class=”linkified” href=”mailto:ataylor@wyosports.net”}ataylor@wyosports.net{/a} or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.{/span}

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus