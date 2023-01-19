wte-20230119-spts-MarcusShaver

Boise State guard Marcus Shaver, Jr., left, drives the ball down the court during the game against Nevada at ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho.

 Jake King/For The Idaho Press

LARAMIE — Five of the Mountain West’s 11 teams sit inside the top 50 of the NCAA Net rankings as of Wednesday, with Boise State leading the pack in the No. 20 spot.

The conference is arguably the strongest mid-major in the country, and is projected to have four teams in the NCAA Tournament in March, including the conference winner and three at-large bids. The MW season continues to heat up, but teams have started to separate from the pack through the first month of the conference play, both good and bad.


Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

