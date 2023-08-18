LARAMIE — University of Wyoming fans didn’t hear Alex Brown’s name a ton last year, but some might remember his late-game heroics in last year’s 14-13 Border War win over Colorado State.
With the Cowboys trailing 13-7 early in the fourth quarter, UW was without starting quarterback Andrew Peasley, who was put into concussion protocol after two big hits in the first half. Backup quarterback Jayden Clemons stepped in, tossing a perfect seam to Brown for a 32-yard touchdown down the left sideline.
The score put UW up 14-13 over the Rams, a lead that stuck the rest of the way to solidify the Bronze Boot’s return to Laramie. The strike from Clemons to Brown was a significant moment for both players, as it was Clemons’ first career passing touchdown and Brown’s first career touchdown reception.
Adding to the suspense of the moment, Brown’s game-winning touchdown catch came on his 21st birthday.
Brown has seen several photos that documented the catch, a play that’s been his biggest through his first four seasons at UW. While he hasn’t framed any of the photos yet, that could be a possibility somewhere down the road.
“It might go up in the man-cave,” Brown said. “More than likely, it will.”
Brown had just five career catches going into last year’s Border War.
While he showed flashes as a redshirt sophomore last fall — including three catches for 28 yards in the Arizona Bowl — Brown finished the year with just six catches for 69 yards and one touchdown.
Going into his fifth season in Laramie, Brown knows he’s only scratched the surface of what he can do for the Cowboys’ offense. He’s looking to build on last year and become more than just a deep threat in UW’s passing game.
“I think I can be a possession receiver, as well as a deep threat with my speed, which I’m already kind of labeled as,” Brown said. “I think my best route I run is an out-route. Like a 10-yard out.
“(Cornerback) Kolbey Taylor has covered me on it a couple times out of a bunch, but I think that’s my money route. I think (associate coach Mike Grant) knows that. I think I can step into that role of being a more possession-based receiver, down to down, instead of it being, ‘It’s third-and-long; Alex, go run a post.’”
Two things separate Brown from the rest of the wide receivers at UW. He’s listed at 6-foot-4, a mark that is tied with incoming freshman Kayden LaFramboise for the tallest in the room. Even with his length, Brown has the ability to burn past defensive backs with his agility.
“Alex is the fastest player on our team,” UW coach Craig Bohl said earlier this month. “(His speed is important,) not only for him to be able to stretch the field, but when he stretches the field and makes a big play like he did against CSU.”
Brown isn’t so sure he’s the fastest player on the team, at least not in street clothes. But with the pads on, he’s not going to argue with Bohl calling him the fastest player out there.
“That’s hard,” Brown said. “In pads, I probably am consistently running the fastest, but technically, on paper, (running back L.J. Richardson)’s got me beat by a couple little milliseconds. L.J. can fly. I’m pretty positive he hit 23 miles per hour this summer. He can move.
“I think on the field, I probably am moving the fastest. That’s probably pretty accurate.”
Brown’s combination of size and speed gives him all the makings to grow into a reliable weapon for UW’s offense this fall. When it comes to which one benefits him more during games, Brown didn’t hesitate with his answer.
“I think my speed helps more,” Brown said. “I wouldn’t say height is a huge thing for our offense. If you can play, you can play. Me being 6-4, for sure, helps me being better at receiver, but guys like Wyatt Wieland, it doesn’t matter. He’s just a dog.
“I think my speed, for sure, helps me a lot more because I can get more separation. Guys are scared of getting beat deep with me, so most times I get to around 10 yards, guys are already bailing in a full sprint.”
Going back to Taylor, Brown has enjoyed facing a cornerback in practice that’s listed at 6-foot-4. Bohl has spoken highly of Taylor throughout spring and fall camp, and the experience of going against him in practice has helped receivers like Brown get better.
“Not many guys in our league are 6-4 or 6-5 playing corner, and playing corner well, at that,” Brown said. “I think us having him, he’s a really good tool for us, especially in fall camp. He’s getting us up to speed on how fast we need to be playing and how fast we need to be getting off the ball.
“I think (Taylor) is great on both sides of the ball for us. He just pushes. He always goes hard, so he’s going to push you to win on every route, regardless of if he’s in zone or man.”
Brown has felt the most comfortable he’s ever been during his fifth fall camp. Instead of worrying about learning new plays or how the offense operates as a whole, Brown’s familiarity with UW’s playbook has allowed him to focus on simply getting better every day in practice.
“I think it’s huge because, now, it’s more me working on a specific route on a specific play, as opposed to trying to learn the playbook and stuff,” Brown said. “Now, it’s just working on technicalities. It’s more instinct-based play.”
Brown is one of many weapons UW will feature in the wide receiver room this fall. Along with veteran returners like Wieland, Will Pelissier, Gunner Gentry and Ryan Marquez, the Cowboys also welcomed in a pair of transfers, including Ayir Asante from Holy Cross and Devin Boddie Jr. from Vanderbilt.
While he’s competing for reps with his fellow receivers in practice, Brown has been impressed with what he’s seen from the position group so far this fall.
“Honestly, I think we’re probably the most athletic group, collectively, offensively,” Brown said. “I think we have the ability to maximize the most out of our room than any other position group. That’s not a knock to anyone else, but I feel like this year, specifically, we have a lot of guys that can go and run.”
Another bonus in terms of Brown’s comfortability in the offense is the return of Peasley as UW’s starting quarterback. Peasley transferred to UW from Utah State last offseason, and had to quickly get up to speed with a completely different playbook at this time last year.
Now that Peasley has a year of UW’s pro-style offense under his belt, Brown has already been able to see the difference in terms of the quarterback’s chemistry with his receivers.
“I think it’s huge, especially with our timing on running routes,” Brown said. “Now, as opposed to last fall camp, we’re good. We’re out of the gate rolling. He’s hitting cover two balls and fitting it in the windows.
“He’s looking way better than what he was at this time last season. I’m really excited for him.”
For someone with Brown’s size and athleticism, his personal goals are obvious going into this season. As one of the more experienced wide receivers in the room, Brown wants to see his ability translate into more consistency with his contributions to the offense.
As far as team goals, Brown’s are aligned with pretty much everyone else’s on the team.
“Personally, and this is how I’ve always been, I want to win a (Mountain West) championship,” Brown said. “All through high school, we won district my entire career. That’s just kind of how I am. I can’t stand losing. I won’t talk for a day or two after we lose.
“I just think that’s pretty much everybody’s mindset going into the season. I don’t think anybody can hang with us offensively when we’re really moving it and clicking. I think we could be one of the most powerful offenses in the league by far.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters