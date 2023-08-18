LARAMIE — University of Wyoming fans didn’t hear Alex Brown’s name a ton last year, but some might remember his late-game heroics in last year’s 14-13 Border War win over Colorado State.

With the Cowboys trailing 13-7 early in the fourth quarter, UW was without starting quarterback Andrew Peasley, who was put into concussion protocol after two big hits in the first half. Backup quarterback Jayden Clemons stepped in, tossing a perfect seam to Brown for a 32-yard touchdown down the left sideline.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Alex Taylor is the assistant editor for WyoSports and covers University of Wyoming athletics. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net. Follow him on X at @alex_m_taylor22.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus