LARAMIE — University of Wyoming women’s soccer head coach Colleen Boyd announced Tuesday the addition of former Cowgirl Taylor Burton to the staff as assistant director of player development.
Burton comes to Laramie after spending time on the staff at the University of Evansville.
“I'm so thankful to have an opportunity to be back in Laramie and be part of this team again,” Burton said in a news release. “Being a student-athlete at the University of Wyoming was unforgettable. Being on the other side is different, but I'm thrilled to have such an amazing staff and team to be able to work with. I’m so proud to be able to represent the Brown and Gold again.”
Burton helped lead the Cowgirls to a share of the Mountain West regular-season championship in 2018. It marked the first regular-season championship for Cowgirls soccer. That team also tied the school record for wins in a season with 12.
Burton was a standout for the Cowgirls from 2015-18. As a senior, she was named the MW defensive player of the year, becoming the first Cowgirl in school history to do so. She also earned first team All-MW honors and earned first team All-Pacific accolades.
She ranks in the top-11 all-time in Wyoming history in games played, games started and game-winning goals. She recorded nearly 6,500 minutes of play during her career at UW.
She graduated with a degree in elementary education and teaching.
Cryder named to Outland Trophy watch list, again
For the second consecutive season, the Football Writers Association of America named UW junior center Keegan Cryder to the Outland Trophy Watch List.
The Outland Trophy is presented annually to the nation’s most outstanding interior lineman.
The FWAA announced the preseason watch list on Tuesday and recognized 80 returning standout interior linemen representing all 10 Division I FBS conferences along with student-athletes from independent teams. The 2021 season continues a celebration of the award’s 75th anniversary and the watch list presents a talented field of players to accompany three returning FWAA All-Americans.
Last season, Cryder and his UW offensive line mates helped the Cowboys generate 219.5 rushing yards per game to rank No. 2 in the Mountain West and No. 14 nationally. Xazavian Valladay ranked No. 17 in the nation in rushing, and Trey Smith ranked No. 48. Valladay also led the MW in rushing, averaging 110.0 yards per game, while Smith averaged 81.3 rushing yards per game to rank No. 6 in the conference.
In 2019, Cryder was a key to the Wyoming offense ranking No. 2 in the MW and No. 23 in the NCAA in rushing offense, averaging 214.8 rushing yards per game. He helped UW rank No. 4 in the MW and No. 32 in the nation in fewest sacks allowed (1.62 per game). Cryder also helped pave the way for running back Valladay to record a 1,000-yard rushing season (1,265) in 2019. Valladay led the MW and ranked No. 18 in the nation in rushing yards per game (105.4).
Cryder was a leader of a UW offensive line that was one of two MW units and one of 24 nationally to be named to the Joe Moore Award Midseason Honor Roll for 2019.
Only interior linemen on offense (centers, guards and tackles) and defense (tackles and nose tackles) are eligible for the Outland Trophy.