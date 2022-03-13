LAS VEGAS – The University of Wyoming made it interesting with a late-season slump, but the Cowboys appear to have finished strong enough to secure their first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 2015.
Nearly every major bracketologist has UW in the field of 68 after exiting the Mountain West tournament at 25-8 overall. However, there are never any guarantees with the selection committee – especially in terms of where the Pokes could be seeded.
Here’s a glance at where UW stands entering Selection Sunday.
The résumé
While a 2-4 stretch late in the season wasn’t ideal, the Cowboys’ overall body of work is among the best of the bubble teams.
They’re 11-6 in quad one and quad two games, with nonconference road wins at Grand Canyon and Washington, as well as a neutral site victory over Missouri Valley regular-season champion Northern Iowa. However, they are 2-5 against projected NCAA Tournament teams.
One factor that helps UW is the strength of the MW this season, particularly at the top. KenPom.com has the league listed as the seventh-best conference in the country, trailing the Pac-12 and ACC by a narrow margin, with four teams – Boise State, Colorado State, San Diego State and UW – expected to make the Big Dance.
The Pokes were 48th in NET ranking and 58th at KenPom.com as of Saturday afternoon.
Varying projections
The Cowboys have been one of the more polarizing tournament hopefuls among bracketologists, most of which have them ranging from a No. 9 seed to one of the last four teams in.
CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm has been high on the Cowboys, having them as high as a No. 9 seed in the past week. His latest predictions have the Pokes slated to play Creighton in Fort Worth as a No. 10 seed.
ESPN’s Joe Lunardi still had UW among the last four teams in prior to Saturday’s slate of games. However, he did indicate that the Cowboys are in the field after beating UNLV in a MW quarterfinal matchup that counts as a quad two road win.
NCAA.com’s Andy Katz has not updated his projections since the start of the MW tournament, when he had UW as the first team left out of the field. That was before the Cowboys’ win over UNLV, though, with several other bubble teams suffering early exits at their respective conference tournaments.
The most popular projection at the moment is UW playing a First Four game in Dayton, Ohio.
Teams to watch
While the Pokes should be in the field, it would help their outlook to have as few bid-stealers as possible secure autobids with conference tournament championships.
The primary game to watch today is the Atlantic-10 title game, with favorite Davidson set to be the only tournament team from the conference. If the Wildcats win, UW will have a solid chance to avoid a First Four game. If they lose, however, their résumé rivals the Cowboys – and they could get the nod for one of the final byes as a result.
Other notable teams that have been projected in similar spots as UW are: Iowa State, Rutgers, Notre Dame, Indiana, Michigan, SMU, Xavier, Virginia Tech and Texas A&M.