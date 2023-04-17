LARAMIE — University of Wyoming women’s basketball coach Heather Ezell announced the addition of a pair of student-athletes who will be joining the Cowgirls next season.
Both are familiar faces to fans in Wyoming as McKinley Bradshaw and Joslin Igo will wear the Brown and Gold for the 2023-24 season.
Bradshaw, who was a 2022 All-Mountain West team selection, returns to the Cowgirls after spending the 2022-23 season on a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In her last season as a junior with UW in 2021-22, she averaged a team-high 14.9 points to go with 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.
Bradshaw scored in double figures 21 times during her junior campaign and had seven contests with 20-plus points, including a pair of 30-plus point outbursts. Bradshaw is 19th in program history with 101 made 3-pointers while her 37.4% shooting from beyond-the-arc is 11th-best all-time.
Igo, who is a native of Douglas, spent the previous two seasons at Casper College. She appeared in 65 career games with the T-Birds, averaging 9.8 points per game on 35% shooting from 3-point range.
This past season, Igo led Casper in scoring at 12.1 per game while pulling down 3.3 rebounds and dishing out a pair of assists per contest. She shot nearly 38% from deep and 81% at the free-throw line. She helped lead the T-Birds to a 58-9 overall record in two seasons, a pair of Region IX titles and two appearances in the NJCAA championship tournament.
Bradshaw and Igo join a quartet of newcomers who signed with UW in the fall. They were Mikyn Hamlin (Hugoton, Kansas), Maren McKenna (Hyde Park, Utah), Kati Ollilainen (Helsinki) and Madison Symons (Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho).