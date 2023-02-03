LARAMIE — The Mountain West could be shaping up to a five-bid conference for the first time since 2013 in this year’s NCAA Tournament.
Five teams sit inside the top 40 of the NCAA NET rankings, including two inside the top 30. Unfortunately for the MW, the conference has historically struggled playing in the Big Dance.
The Mountain West is just 1-11 in NCAA Tournament games since 2016, which includes eight consecutive losses.
1. Boise State (Last week: 1)
The Broncos (18-5 overall, 8-2 Mountain West) retain their top spot in the rankings after consecutive wins over Colorado State and Air Force to extend their winning streak to three games. Boise State has the No. 1 defense in the MW at 60.7 points allowed per game and has the highest scoring margin at 11.7 points. The Broncos also lead the conference in the NET rankings at No. 21 going into a critical matchup with San Diego State this weekend. The No. 22-ranked Aztecs will host the Broncos at 7 p.m. Friday in California.
2. San Diego State (Last week: 2)
The Aztecs (17-5, 8-2) were the only team ranked inside the top 25 at No. 22 but fell 75-66 on the road to Nevada the day after the rankings were released. The road loss only dropped SDSU one spot to No. 27 in the NET rankings because its strength of schedule is ranked No. 69 in the country. The Aztecs are No. 4 and No. 5 in the conference in offense and defense respectively. SDSU will have another big test this weekend, hosting Boise State at 7 p.m. Friday in California.
3. Nevada (Last week: 4)
After winning just 13 games total last season, the Wolf Pack (17-6, 7-3) have made one of the biggest jumps in the MW. Nevada beat SDSU on Tuesday and sits at No. 24 in the NET rankings. The Wolf Pack have had the hardest strength of schedule in the conference at No. 62 in the country, seven spots ahead of SDSU. Nevada is led by Jarod Lucas, who’s averaging 17.3 points per game which ranks third in the MW. The Wolf Pack are a perfect 10-0 at home and will host Air Force at 9 p.m. Friday in Reno.
4. Utah State (Last week: 5)
The Aggies (18-5, 7-3) are riding a two-game winning streak, with back-to-back wins over Fresno State last weekend and New Mexico on Wednesday. Utah State is No. 2 in the conference in scoring at 80 points per game and No. 3 in scoring margin at 9 points per game. The Aggies jumped seven spots to No. 21 in the NET rankings after their home win over the Lobos this week and will hit the road for another conference game this weekend. Utah State will play Colorado State at 6 p.m. Saturday in Fort Collins.
5. New Mexico (Last week: 3)
The Lobos (19-4, 6-4) came into the conference season with a 13-0 record but have losses to Utah State, Nevada, UNLV and Fresno State to fall to fifth place in the MW standings. New Mexico is 10th out of the MW’s 11 teams in strength of schedule at No. 132 in the country and fell to No. 37 in the NET rankings after its 84-73 road loss to Nevada on Wednesday. The Lobos will take the weekend off before another tough test against Nevada next week. New Mexico will host the Wolf Pack at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in Albuquerque.
6. UNLV (Last week: 6)
The Rebels (15-7, 4-6) have been one of the most up-and-down teams in the MW this season, starting conference play 1-6 before ripping off consecutive wins over Wyoming, Nevada and Colorado State. UNLV is No. 3 in the conference in offense at 76.3 points per game and ranks No. 69 in the NET rankings going into this weekend. The Rebels will host Fresno State at 9 p.m. Friday in Las Vegas.
7. San Jose State (Last week: 7)
After winning just one conference game a year ago, the Spartans (13-9, 4-5) have been one of the biggest surprises in the MW this winter. SJSU has wins over Air Force, Fresno State, Colorado State and UNLV and sits at No. 111 in the NET rankings. The Spartans are ranked No. 4 in the conference for defense at 66.2 points allowed per game but are No. 9 in offense at 67.7 points per game. SJSU will play an important game this weekend, hosting UW at 8 p.m. Saturday in California.
8. Air Force (Last week: 9)
The Falcons (12-11, 3-7) have been a streaky team this conference season, putting together a three-game winning streak before dropping their last four games in the MW. Air Force has had the easiest strength of schedule in the conference at No. 213 in the country and has the No. 3 defense in the MW at 65.7 points allowed per game, but is ranked No. 10 in offense at 67.6 points per game. The Falcons sit at No. 154 in the NET rankings going into this weekend’s matchup with Nevada. Air Force will play the Wolf Pack at 9 p.m. Friday in Reno.
9. Colorado State (Last week: 8)
The Rams (10-13, 2-8) have been one of the biggest disappointments this season after being picked to finish fourth in the MW preseason polls. CSU is riding a four-game losing streak to drop it to last place in the conference standings. The Rams have the worst defense in the MW at 71.9 points allowed per game going into another tough matchup with weekend. CSU will host Utah State at 6 p.m. Saturday in Fort Collins.
10. Wyoming (Last week: 10)
The Cowboys (7-14, 2-7) have also been a disappointment in the conference this season, winning just four games over the last two months. UW has picked it up of late with the return of several key players, winning two of its last three to rise out of last place in the conference standings. The Cowboys are ranked No. 187 in the NET rankings but have struggled on both sides of the court, ranking No. 8 in for offense and No. 9 for defense in the conference. UW will have a big matchup this weekend, facing SJSU at 8 p.m. Saturday in California.
11. Fresno State (Last week: 10)
The Bulldogs (7-14, 3-7) have been a one-sided team all year, ranking No. 2 in the conference in defense at 64.3 points allowed per game but dead-last in offense at 60.6 points per game. Fresno State is coming off a disappointing 23-point loss to UW this week to fall to No. 202 in the NET rankings and push its losing streak to three games. The Bulldogs will look to right the ship with a road matchup with UNLV this weekend. The Rebels will host Fresno State at 9 p.m. Friday in Las Vegas.