George Holani

Boise State junior George Holani (24) runs the ball during a football game at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

LARAMIE – Going into the final weekend of the regular season, the Mountain West championship game has already been set. Boise State, which clinched the Mountain Division last weekend, will host the West Division champions from Fresno State next month in Idaho.

Seven of the conference’s 12 teams are already bowl eligible going into this weekend. Six conference games will be played between Friday and Saturday to round out conference play.


Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus