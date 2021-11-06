LARAMIE – When University of Wyoming and Colorado State meet on the football field this afternoon, there will be no love lost between the two programs.
For one day, however, the Cowboys and the Rams were on the same team.
Friday marked the annual Bronze Boot run, during which UW and CSU’s ROTC programs join forces to run the game ball, in this case, from Fort Collins to Laramie. The Rams started the journey shortly after 5 a.m., handing off to Cowboys representatives around noon off U.S. Highway 287 at the Wyoming-Colorado state line.
Following a few brief words from the schools’ head coaches and athletics directors, the Pokes were off and running – all 26 miles back to Laramie.
“I grew up in Laramie, so I remember watching this happen, driving down to the dentist or something in Fort Collins and seeing a bunch of Army guys on the side running,” said Cadet Battalion Commander Brendan Rucinski, a UW senior who took part in the event for the fourth time.
“I always thought that was pretty cool. The first year, it was nice to do that. It felt really cool running down the highway, everybody blowing by you honking their horns. Once you’re on our side, everybody is a Wyoming fan, so that’s the best part.”
Wyoming Athletics Director Tom Burman admits he “didn’t know enough about the tradition of the ball exchange and all the history of it” when he was a student at UW, something that’s changed during his time as an administrator.
“My memories were the games – I was a student in the (1980s), and for us, there were some really nice victories,” Burman said. “But as I’ve worked at the university now twice, I’ve learned a lot about the history and tradition. Obviously the story of the boot and where it came from is really amazing, and I’m just proud to play a small role.”
The rivalry between Wyoming and Colorado State dates back to 1899, but the Bronze Boot wasn’t introduced until 1968 – a new chapter in the series that would symbolize the significance the military has to both schools and fan bases.
Prior to its bronzing, the trophy that is now awarded to the Border War winner was an actual combat boot worn by Capt. Daniel J. Romero, a CSU ROTC instructor, during the Vietnam War. Rucinski says it’s “the only trophy associated with an ROTC program nationwide.”
“This is just an awesome event,” said Andrew Oberg, Cadet Battalion Commander for CSU Army ROTC. “The tradition that this program and Wyoming’s ROTC program holds is one of the greatest in the country. The Bronze Boot, in my opinion, is the greatest tradition in all of college football.
“I think it’s just amazing that both departments get together and put this event on. The atmosphere around it is unbeatable.”
Following five-plus decades of wear-and-tear, however, the revered trophy recently found itself in a perilous predicament.
Years of celebration, as well as exposure to rain, wind and snow, had taken its toll on the boot. The original bronzing had started to crack, while the base was showing signs of rot.
Both athletics departments expressed concerns the trophy would fall apart during the postgame celebration. So, in January, the rivals decided it was time to do something about it.
UW and CSU both wanted to provide the boot with a modern restoration, while also maintaining the original components that make it so unique. Hoss Khollesi – owner of The Bronzery in Escondido, California, which was identified as the only remaining foundry in the country capable of bronzing a material object – and his team got to work on several improvements for the trophy, while Alpine Cabinets in Timnath, Colorado restored its base.
“It was looking pretty rough,” Burman said. “Last year, I called Joe (Parker), their AD, and said, ‘We have a problem. This is going to be really embarrassing someday. Somebody is going to pick it up, and it’s going to fall apart, and it deserves better than that.’
“We talked about it, and their people knew some people who were in that business, and I said, ‘You guys take the lead, and we’ll figure out how to get you some money and make sure it’s taken care of.’ It’s worked out great; they did a nice job with it.”
For Rucinski, the healthy rivalry between the two ROTC programs is a part of what makes the Border War special.
Both are working toward a common goal of serving their country. Today, however, they’ll relish the opportunity to be on opposite sides.
“My favorite part is definitely the camaraderie we have between our program here in Wyoming and Colorado State,” Rucinski said. “We just have a great respect for one another, because again, we’re all commissioning into the same force. U.S. Army, one team, one fight.
“But on days like this, there’s that ability to have that competition. We’re all friends here today, but you’re going to see us all in Laramie, painted up in the student section.”