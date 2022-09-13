LARAMIE – Friday’s Mountain West opener between the University of Wyoming and Air Force will pit two brothers, as well as a pair of former Sheridan High teammates, against each other.
All four are set to play key roles for their respective teams.
UW junior receiver and return man Wyatt Wieland hails from Colorado Springs, where he starred at Pine Creek High, located just minutes away from Air Force’s Falcon Stadium. His brother, Luke, will be handling kickoff duties for the Falcons.
Wyatt admits that it would be nice to secure bragging rights within the family. The Cowboys beat Air Force 35-27 when he redshirted as a freshman in 2018, but they’ve lost the two matchups since Luke joined the Falcons.
“He will be kicking off to me, so I guess you can count that as head-to-head,” Wyatt said. “Since he's been there, we haven't beaten them, so that's kind of in the front of my mind right now. He reminds me of that, too. Doing whatever I can and whatever this team can to come out victorious this week is our focus.”
Wyatt says their parents do a good job of giving equal attention to both brothers, noting that one typically goes to an Air Force game, while the other goes to Laramie when the teams are at home. This week, though, helping the Pokes start off conference play with a win is at the forefront of his mind.
“They don't make either one of us feel too left out,” Wyatt said. “My mom has jerseys for both of them. I don't know what she's going to be wearing on Friday, probably a little bit of everything. But I don't care. We need to go out there and win this game.”
The other connection this week involves two former Sheridan standouts in UW sophomore tight end Parker Christensen and Air Force junior guard Wesley Ndago. The pair helped the Broncs win a third consecutive Class 4A title in 2017.
Ndago finished his high school career in Texas, where he moved prior to his junior season. Even in a short time as teammates, though, Christensen saw potential that Ndago could be a high-level football player.
“He was a big body, and just one of those dudes that worked really hard,” Christensen said. “I remember in high school when he first came in, just from the size, we all thought this guy was going to be really good. But he was just one of those guys that really got after it, and I think he's continuing to do that.
“He's a really, really smart kid, and I hear he's having good success at Air Force, so I'm happy for him.”
With Christensen entering this week as UW's second-leading receiver and Ndago starting on the Air Force offensive line, Sheridan coach Jeff Mowry and his staff were hoping to make the trip down to Laramie to watch the former teammates play. With a road game at Rock Springs starting around the same time Wyoming and Air Force are scheduled to kick off, though, that won't be possible.
Regardless, Mowry is excited about the chance for the former teammates to get to play against each other at War Memorial Stadium – where they brought Sheridan a state title five years ago.
“We were very sad to see him leave,” Mowry said of Ndago. “He was a tremendous player for us, and now I think it's neat that he and Parker get to play against each other on the same field. I wish (we could get down there). Our coaching staff had looked into coming down and getting tickets, but we play Friday, as well.
“Wesley is starting at left guard for Air Force, and Parker on the offense (for Wyoming), and it'll be good to see those two guys on the same field again.”