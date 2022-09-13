LARAMIE – Friday’s Mountain West opener between the University of Wyoming and Air Force will pit two brothers, as well as a pair of former Sheridan High teammates, against each other.

All four are set to play key roles for their respective teams.

Josh Criswell covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at jcriswell@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @criswell_sports.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus