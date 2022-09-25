Most Valuable Poke(s)
Defensive tackles Jordan Bertagnole and Cole Godbout both finished the night with seven tackles, including five solo stops. Bertagnole mixed in a quarterback hit for good measure
Most Valuable Poke(s)
Defensive tackles Jordan Bertagnole and Cole Godbout both finished the night with seven tackles, including five solo stops. Bertagnole mixed in a quarterback hit for good measure
Key Stat
Wyoming started the game 3-for-5 on third down, but finished the contest 3-of-11.
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
WYO – John Hoyland 28 field goal. Drive – 11 plays, 57 yards, 3:55 elapsed. Key play – Dawaiian McNeely broke a 19-yard run on second-and-10 from the BYU 45 to move the Cowboys into field goal range. WYO 3, BYU 0
BYU – Christopher Brooks 6 run. Drive – 4 plays, 91 yards, 1:35. Key play – After a 47-yard completion on the first play of the drive, Jaren Hall found Isaac Rex for a 32-yard gain off a wide receiver reverse flea-flicker to set up a first-and-goal. BYU 7, WYO 3
Second Quarter
WYO – Wyatt Wieland 4 run. Drive – 10 plays, 75 yards, 4:47. Key play – Andrew Peasley rolled out and found Wieland for a third-down conversion to keep the drive alive in BYU territory. WYO 10, BYU 7
BYU – Hall 3 pass to Brayden Cosper. Drive – 13 plays, 76 yards, 3:28. Key play – Wyoming had an opportunity to get the ball back and extend its lead before the half, but Hall connected with Keanu Hill for a 23-yard gain on third-and-eight from the BYU 26. BYU 14, WYO 10
Third Quarter
BYU – Hall 3 pass to Kody Epps. Drive – 9 plays, 83 yards, 5:07. Key play – Jakorey Hawkins was called for defensive pass interference on second-and-17 to set the Cougars up with a first-and-goal from the UW 6. BYU 21, WYO 10
BYU – Hall 9 pass to Hill. Drive – 9 plays, 67 yards, 4:24. Key play – Wyoming missed a tackle on third down that would have likely held BYU to a field goal attempt, and Hall moved the chains with an eight-yard run. BYU 28, WYO 10
Fourth Quarter
WYO – Peasley 19 pass to Treyton Welch. Drive – 4 plays, 54 yards, 1:19. Key play – Ben Bywater was called for unnecessary roughness after a play that would have resulted in a third down, giving the Cowboys a first down at the BYU 27. BYU 28, WYO 17
BYU – Hall 68 pass to Hill. Drive – 3 plays, 72 yards, 1:36. Key play – With Wyoming needing a stop to have a shot at a comeback, Hall hit Hill in stride for a 68-yard touchdown pass to put the game out of reach. BYU 35, WYO 17
WYO – Peasley 4 pass to Joshua Cobbs. Drive – 6 plays, 75 yards, 2:16. Key play – Cobbs hauled in a contested 31-yard catch on second-and-15 to set up his touchdown reception. BYU 35, WYO 24
BYU – Justen Smith 25 field goal. Drive – 5 plays, 67 yards, 1:51. Key play – Davis broke a 70-yard run on the first play of the drive to help the Cougars eat up clock and add to their lead. BYU 38, WYO 24
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.