University of Wyoming volleyball coach Chad Callihan announced on Friday his decision that this will his final season with the Cowgirls, and will coach throughout the remainder of the season.
“Ten years ago, I agreed to be the Head Volleyball Coach at Wyoming and I have to say, it was one of the best decisions I ever made,” said Callihan in a news release.
“I have had the pleasure of coaching some amazing student-athletes, working with some great coaches and enjoying some wonderful experiences. Jess and I have called Laramie home and we have seen both of our boys grow up in this amazing community. I will forever be grateful to Tom Burman, Matt Whisenant and Molly Moore for giving me the opportunity to lead this program.
“The decision to step down has been one that has weighed on me for some time and I feel that now is the right time to move forward. For the past 24 years, I have had the privilege of working as a collegiate volleyball coach. While it is hard to step away, I am excited to see what new opportunities lie ahead. I look forward to seeing the program here at Wyoming climb back to the top of the Mountain West.”
UW director of athletics added: “I want to thank Coach Callihan for his many years of service to the University of Wyoming and the Cowgirl Volleyball program. Chad has done an outstanding job of leading our program over the past decade and will end his Wyoming career as the winningest coach in Wyoming volleyball history. I want to wish him and his family all the best in the next phase of their lives.”
Callihan, who tallied 178 wins with the Cowgirls, and has compiled a .616 winning percentage in his 10 years with the program. Callihan’s 108 Mountain West victories are also the most all-time at UW. He led Wyoming to five 20-win seasons during his tenure and has coached 21 All-Mountain West selections and four academic All-District student-athletes.
UW cross-country races
at NCAA Mountain RegionalThe Cowboys and Cowgirls cross-country teams were in action Friday competing in the NCAA Mountain Regional meet hosted by New Mexico. Each team earned a top 10 finish.
Katelyn Mitchem led the Cowgirls, finishing 14th with a time of 20 minutes, 30.8 seconds.
Kylie Simshauser was the second Cowgirl to cross the finish line finishing 35th with in 20:56.1. The duo of Madelyn Blazo and Leah Christians crossed the line together finishing in 41st and 42nd, respectively. Eowyn Dalbec rounded out the meet for the Cowgirls in 73rd.
As a team, the Cowgirls finished 10th with 204 points, coming in just three points behind ninth place Air Force. New Mexico captured the Mountain Regional title posting a score of 56 for the only team with less than 100 points.
On the men’s side, Jacob White paced the Cowboys finishing 29th in 28:36.9, and coming in just ahead of Mason Norman, who finished 35th 28:43.5. Albert Steiner was the third Cowboy to cross the line finishing 44th in 29:11.6. The duo of Gus McIntyre and Ryker Holtzen rounded out the top five for Wyoming at 57th and 61st, respectively.
The Cowboys were ranked 10th in the region heading into Friday, but they outperformed that ranking by placing eighth with 226, just one point ahead of New Mexico. Northern Arizona won team title with 43 points, while BYU finished in second with 54 points.
The Cowboys and Cowgirls will now wait to see who could qualify for the 2022 NCAA Cross Country National Championships.