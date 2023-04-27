LARAMIE — Jordan Bertagnole has had to scratch and claw for everything he has gotten during his time at the University of Wyoming.
Bertagnole came to the Cowboys as a walk-on out of Natrona County High in Casper in 2019. After redshirting his first season in Laramie, he appeared in six games in 2020, including four starts.
Bertagnole led UW’s defensive line with 31 total tackles, which was also fourth on the team, during the COVID-19 condensed season. Shortly after his second college season came to an end, Bertagnole received a phone call that changed the trajectory of his football career.
“I was back home working,” Bertagnole said. “Every time I would go back home, I would work for some family friends. I was up on the mountain cleaning up some trash in their yard, and I was digging into a bush for some trash when (UW head coach Craig Bohl) called me.”
When Bertagnole answered the phone, he was a walk-on for UW’s football team. By the time the call was over, Bertagnole was on a full-ride scholarship.
“Right after I got off the phone with coach Bohl, I immediately called my parents,” Bertagnole said. “It was for sure a phone call I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”
Bertagnole came to Laramie to live out his dream of playing football for the only four-year college in his home state. While wearing the Cowboys’ brown and gold was rewarding, his path through college wasn’t easy through his first two seasons as a walk-on.
“Honestly, it was probably the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” Bertagnole said about being awarded a scholarship. “I was just trying to survive month to month without having a meal plan here and having to pay for school with the help of my parents.
“I remember always being scared to ask for money when I needed something. Finally getting on that full-ride scholarship was such a reliever for me and my family. … It was honestly the best feeling I’ve ever had in my life.”
Bertagnole is going into year five at UW and is coming off the best season of his career. The 6-foot-4 defensive tackle ended the year with 50 total tackles, five sacks and two forced fumbles in 11 games.
The momentum from his breakout season last year has carried over into the offseason for Bertagnole.
“Last year was huge for me,” Bertagnole said. “Especially being that Wyoming kid, your dreams are always to play at the University of Wyoming. Not just being on the team, but being able to be a contributor is just so huge.
”You’ll go home, and people will immediately know who you are. It’s just that dream that I always wanted, going out at War Memorial and being able to make plays for the guys next to me.”
Last year didn’t come without its fair share of adversity. Bertagnole suffered a high-ankle sprain during the Cowboys’ 14-13 win over Colorado State in the Border War, keeping him out for UW’s final two regular-season games against Boise State and Fresno State.
Bertagnole returned for the Arizona Bowl against Ohio in Tucson, Arizona, but he was far from full strength during the Cowboys’ 30-27 overtime loss.
“The ankle wasn’t feeling super great, but if I had the choice of playing or not playing, I’d always decide to play, 100%,” he said.{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}
{span}{span}{span}{span}Bertangole played both defensive line and wide receiver in high school, even catching a touchdown pass in the Class 4A state championship game his senior year. But his size led him to focus on defense once he arrived in Laramie.{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}
“You’re looking at a guy who basically played receiver who went to playing defensive tackle,” Bohl said. “It’s been fun to see his progress.”
Bertagnole was moved from walk-on to scholarship in January 2021. For Bohl, being able to reward one of his players with a scholarship for their hard work is one of the most memorable parts of his 40-year coaching career.
Like Bertagnole, wide receiver Ryan Marquez was also rewarded with a scholarship this offseason after spending the past five seasons at UW as a walk-on.
“It’s just another case of guys who are loyal,” Bohl said about Marquez and Bertagnole. “It’s one of the neatest things that I have the opportunity to do is to pull a guy over and say, ‘You know, you’ve earned this,’ and to acknowledge that.
“I think sometimes there’s a tendency to want to reach out and go for somebody else when you have a guy here who has done the right things and has shown they have the ability to make plays and win for us. While he was going to be loyal and stay on our team no matter what, to do the next right thing is to put him on scholarship. That’s all part of building this locker room.”
UW is coming off a 7-6 season that ended with a disappointing three-game losing streak that knocked the Cowboys out of contention for their first Mountain West title in program history. Seeing how close he and his teammates came last year has only fueled the fire for Bertagnole going into this season.
“Everyone knows that that’s the goal, and that’s what we want,” Bertagnole said about winning a MW championship. “I feel like you really just have to take it one step at a time, one day at a time and one rep at a time. You just focus on what you have in front of you, and things will work out for themselves.”
Bertagnole is one of several key returners on UW’s defensive line that will look to make a big impact again this fall. The Cowboys lost Oluwayseyi Omotosho, who transferred to Oregon State in December, but will return key contributors DeVonne Harris and Braden Siders at defensive end, along with Bertagnole and Gavin Meyer at defensive tackle.
With the spring portion of the season nearly over, Bertagnole’s goal is to continue to grow and get better as fall camp inches closer.
“Coaches talk about it all the time, but just getting that 1% or 2% better and just improving that much in every aspect is important,” Bertagnole said. “If you do that, you’re going to do a lot better. That’s definitely where my focus is. I just want to get better, and get my teammates better next to me, and keep pushing them and have them continue to push me.”
UW’s spring game will kick off at 2 p.m. Saturday at War Memorial Stadium. The game will be open to the public and free to attend.