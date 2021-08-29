Redshirt sophomore quarterback Sean Chambers once again finds himself in the driver’s seat to be the University of Wyoming’s starting quarterback.
Chambers was named the Cowboys’ starting quarterback each of the previous two falls, and he made it a third when the team’s post-spring depth chart was released in late-May. He has suffered season-ending injuries in each of his three seasons in Laramie, however, and is looking to end his streak of bad luck. Chambers broke his left leg on the third play from scrimmage in the 2020 season opener at Nevada.
While Chambers is atop the most recent depth chart, he will still have to hold off redshirt freshman Levi Williams through the summer and fall. Williams saw nearly all the snaps in UW’s six games after Chambers went down.
“I think competition breeds success. I’m definitely OK with being in a competition,” Chambers said. “I wouldn’t expect my position to be (handed to me).”
Chambers practiced during the spring and played in the spring game, completing 8 of 13 passes for 172 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Like the rest of the Cowboys, he entered the offseason with a chip on his shoulder.
“It feels like some redemption. We have some stuff to prove to people,” Chambers said.
Now donning No. 2 as opposed to his traditional No. 12, Chambers is ready for what he hopes is a big season under first-year off ensive coordinator Tim Polasek. In his career, Chambers is 9-3 as UW’s primary quarterback. He has completed 46.3% of his passes for 1,187 yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions and has also rushed for 894 yards and 12 touchdowns.
“I’ve been trying to turn over a new leaf,” Chambers said. “This year I changed up my mojo.”
No. 2 on the depth chart is Williams, who largely struggled throughout the 2020 season in Chambers’ stead. Williams failed to throw for more than 100 yards in each of the Cowboys’ final three games.
Williams suffered a separated shoulder in the second game of the season against Hawaii and was never quite right from there, finishing the season with just a single touchdown pass to go with three interceptions.
Williams was healthy during the spring and showed flashes during the spring game, throwing for 132 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
Following the spring game, Williams said he still thought he had a fair shot at earning the starting quarterback job.
“I’m excited to get to the summer work with the guys and go into fall camp (and) get for the season,” Williams said after the spring game.
Freshman quarterback Hank Gibbs, formerly a walk-on who UW coach Craig Bohl praised on several occasions during the spring, has earned a scholarship. Freshman Gavin Beerup saw action in a few games when Williams dealt with injury, completing 2 of 13 passes for 37 yards and two interceptions.
UW also added Jayden Clemons, a sophomore walk-on from the University of Utah, in the offseason. He played well in the spring game, completing 3 of 4 passes for 26 yards and a touchdown and gained another 56 yards on the ground.