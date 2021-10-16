By his own admission, University of Wyoming quarterback Sean Chambers wasn’t at his best during last weekend’s 24-14 loss at Air Force.
The junior from Kerman, California, was held under 40% passing after completing more than 56% of his throws during each game of the Cowboys’ 4-0 start, with the late-game magic that has resulted in five go-ahead, fourth quarter drives this year failing to materialize.
Despite this setback, however, the Cowboys’ confidence in Chambers is as high as it’s ever been.
And why wouldn’t it be?
Chambers returned from a third consecutive season-ending injury to lead the Pokes to their best start this century, and even with last week’s loss, he has a career record of 13-4 as a starter. Senior defensive end Garrett Crall says this track record makes it easy to have faith in Chambers.
“There’s a reason he’s been a captain for what I think is his third straight year now, and there’s a reason why he’s out there leading the charge on offense,” Crall said. “He’s just one of those guys that has been through so much and he plays with such an attitude that he’s really easy to follow. I think anyone would go to war with that guy.
“He’s going to be just fine. Some people might be saying that his throws are getting a bit rough, but the one thing you know from him is he’s going to keep coming back and give us a chance to win. Every game he’s been in we’ve had a chance, and that’s one thing we all admire. We know with him we can do anything.”
This confidence from his teammates has only provided a boost for Chambers, who enters today’s showdown with Fresno State just 22 yards and a touchdown shy of his single-season passing highs.
“It means a lot,” Chambers said. “I have confidence in those guys, and I’m just glad they have that same confidence in me. We’re going to chalk it up to one of those bad days and move forward, and come out (today) swinging.”
Senior receiver Ayden Eberhardt has witnessed Chambers’ full progression at UW, from his emergence as a starter as a true freshman, to the ups and downs in the injury department that have kept him off the field for significant chunks of his first three seasons. What stands out the most this year has been a newfound confidence in the passing game.
“If you just watch him you can see his confidence,” Eberhardt said. “He knows the offense inside and out, and he knows where he’s going to go with the ball. Just seeing him step up and be able to make those throws, it’s a different type of throw when you have confidence behind it.
“It’s been awesome to see him have that confidence, and have confidence in us receivers that we’re going to be able to make the play no matter where he puts it.”
This confidence has permeated throughout the Wyoming locker room, and not just on the offensive side of the ball.
Veteran cornerback Azizi Hearn clashes with Chambers on a daily basis in practice. But come Saturday, Hearn and the rest of the defense feed off their quarterback’s energy.
“Sean is a very passionate player, that’s the first thing you’ll see,” Hearn said. “He’s detail-oriented as well – he’s early to every meeting, and he’s out there early before practice throwing the ball around. But his passion is the first thing you realize being around him.”
UW coach Craig Bohl saw many of the traits Chambers’ teammates notice in the quarterback while he was a multi-sport standout at Kerman High, located roughly 30 minutes west of Fresno State’s campus.
The Pokes discovered Chambers at one of USC’s football camps, and competed with several Mountain West teams – including the Bulldogs – for his services. However, Bohl noticed similarities between Chambers and another Cowboy from California’s Central Valley – Josh Allen, who grew up in nearby Firebaugh and would soon be drafted by the Buffalo Bills with the No. 7 overall pick in the NFL draft – and made an extra push that proved to be the difference.
Bohl traveled to Kerman to watch Chambers play in person, becoming the first college coach to do so. The visit still remains vivid roughly four years later.
“What I saw was a small town and ag community that was almost a carbon copy of Firebaugh,” Bohl said. “I think there were some common themes between Sean and Josh. One of the dads had coached one of them in midget football. But I also saw an unbelievably competitive guy. Sean was out there trying to block a punt and dove and landed on his head, and I thought, ‘OK, here’s a quarterback who’s a catcher on the baseball team. We can clean up his fundamentals, but that DNA as far as being competitive, it’s there.
“It was a neat evening I spent at the ball game, and they have some of the best tacos in the world there. Then I was able to get back home and we were able to close the deal. Those two guys, there’s a lot of similarities.”
Chambers still remembers the game like it was yesterday, noting that the presence of an FBS head coach on the sidelines was a special moment for the town of less than 15,000.
“I just remember him being there and it was really amazing,” Chambers said. “It was super cool having an FBS head coach at our football game. My town is not really used to those things, so I think the whole entire stands was looking at the guy in the yellow shirt on the sidelines.
“I was definitely trying to get my peeks in. I was trying to concentrate on the game, but I couldn’t help looking at him over there.”
Chambers admits he considered the idea of playing at Fresno State, and grew up cheering for the Bulldogs.
He remembers watching David Carr lead Fresno State to its first top-10 ranking in 2001 on his way to becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft. He also recalls Carr’s brother Derek – a fellow Fresno County native – going on to win back-to-back Mountain West offensive player of the year honors while leading his hometown team to its first MW title.
At the end of the day, though, Wyoming always felt like home for Chambers.
“Growing up watching Derek Carr and David Carr and all those guys play, it was definitely cool cheering them on, but I always wanted to go away for college,” Chambers said. “Fresno came and talked a little bit, but I just knew Wyoming was the place to be.”