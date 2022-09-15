LARAMIE – Growing up in the Cowboy State, Parker Christensen knew from a young age that he wanted to play football one day for the University of Wyoming.

In the summer of 2018, his dream became a reality.

Josh Criswell covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at jcriswell@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @criswell_sports.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus