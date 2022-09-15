LARAMIE – Growing up in the Cowboy State, Parker Christensen knew from a young age that he wanted to play football one day for the University of Wyoming.
In the summer of 2018, his dream became a reality.
Christensen, now a sophomore tight end in his fourth year with the program, had received official offers from Montana and Montana State leading into his senior season at Sheridan High. He had been in talks with a few other schools, as well, but there was one offer he’d been waiting on throughout the entire recruiting process.
While attending a camp at UW, Cowboys coach Craig Bohl pulled Christensen up to his office and extended an opportunity to play for the Pokes. The 2018 Gatorade player of the year didn’t have to think long about his decision.
“I’ve said this many times, but whenever you are playing high school football in Wyoming, the dream is to go play football here for the Cowboys,” Christensen said. “That was always one of my biggest goals, and as soon as I got an offer, I knew I was going to come here.”
While a lifelong goal had been achieved at this moment, Christensen was hardly satisfied – something that’s been evidenced by his growth over the past few years.
After redshirting in 2019, Christensen has been a jack-of-all-trades of sorts for the UW offense, being used in tight end, fullback, H-back and split-out roles. He hauled in a career-high 13 receptions for 127 yards last fall, and has taken his game to even greater heights this season.
Christensen has nine catches for 76 yards so far in 2022, ranking second on the team in both categories. His 72.2 receiving grade on Pro Football Focus ranks first in the Mountain West and ninth nationally among tight ends with at least 10 targets.
“That was a big moment, because it was one of those deals where everything you had been working for paid off,” Christensen said of receiving an offer to play at UW. “It was awesome to be able to experience that, but right after that happened, I knew it was just the beginning.”
Seamless transition
While Christensen might seem like a natural at tight end today, it’s still a relatively new role to him.
He played running back and linebacker for a Sheridan team that won three consecutive Class 4A titles from 2015-17, earning all-state honors on both sides of the ball during his junior and senior years. Wyoming defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole, who was a standout on the Natrona County team that took down Sheridan in the 2018 title game, recalls Christensen being a handful to prepare for.
“He was definitely a stud,” Bertagnole said. “He was who you game planned for when you were playing Sheridan. His ability was there, and he’s brought that to the Wyoming program. He was definitely a hard dude to play against, and he was a hard-nosed dude that would run you over, but also outrun your fast guys, too.”
Sheridan coach Jeff Mowry notes that this respect extended into the state’s high school coaching community, as well.
“One of the biggest comments that stands out to me was we were at all-state meetings his senior year with a bunch of the coaches, and coach (Steve) Harshman from Natrona County, who has been coaching since the early ’90s, he said, ‘Parker Christensen wears a cape. That kid can do everything, and he does it with class,’” Mowry said.
“Coach Harshman just summed up Parker. The guy had a lot of abilities and would do anything for the team. He could catch the ball. He could run the ball. He could play tremendous defense, and jump on special teams when he needed to. He just did everything for us, and he was a phenomenal kid to coach.”
Christensen’s first taste of playing tight end came during the Wyoming camp where he got his offer to play for the Cowboys. “That was actually the first time I think I’d really gotten down into a true 3-point stance,” he remembers.
He’s since grown to love the position. For some, such a change might have come with setbacks, and Christensen is the first to admit that the past few years have been an ongoing learning process.
According to UW tight ends coach Shannon Moore, though, the fact he played other roles in high school has been more beneficial than anything in terms of his development at the college level.
“So much of the stuff we do with him is getting him out on the perimeter, in the flat and catching balls,” Moore said. “When he was a running back at Sheridan, he would bounce a play, and that put him in his natural element. I think the biggest thing, when the ball is in his hands, he was used to breaking tackles and getting hit in high school, way more than a normal receiver or tight end.
“His ability to really play off that and use some of those tools has helped in his growth. The way we use him almost keeps him in a running back mentality, being out on the perimeter. In some blocking scheme stuff, he’s used to reading O-linemen and getting up on backers and things like that, so those tools he grew up with have really helped him progress.”
Positive presence
In addition to his talents on the football field, Christensen’s teammates and coaches say that his team-first mentality and leadership traits off of it are invaluable.
One thing that stands out to Mowry and Bertagnole is the positive mindset he carries on a daily basis.
“He sees the best side of everything,” Mowry said. “He’s a guy that comes to practice or games or anything with a great attitude. He comes to the weight room with a great attitude. He just attacks everything he does with a great attitude, and I think that makes a big difference in his outcome. He decides that this is what he wants to do, and he’s going to have a great mindset about it.”
Added Bertagnole: “He’s a great dude to have in the locker room, and just to hang out with. He’s a dude that you know will always have your back, and will always have everyone’s back on the team. He’s definitely a good time to be around, but then also a very positive guy.
“Emotions are always going up and down. When you have that steady positivity in the locker room, that definitely helps. He brings it to both sides of the ball – not only the offense, but the defense, as well – and that’s huge.”
Playing with pride
Bohl always saw Christensen growing into an important piece of the Cowboys’ football program, and he adds that “I think you’ll see his role emerge even more as we go through the season.”
Mowry says that it’s been a source of pride for the Sheridan community to watch the impact the former Bronc is having at Wyoming, with texts among his staff and coaching colleagues about his emergence becoming a common occurrence throughout the 2022 season. However, Mowry notes that who Christensen is as a person makes watching his success even more special.
“Any time we get a guy from Sheridan playing down there, there’s a lot of support – and especially when it’s a guy of Parker’s character,” he said. “He’s just so easy to support. I don’t know how you wouldn’t support a guy like that, who works so hard, has a great attitude and just does everything the right way.”
Getting the chance to play a key role for the team he grew up cheering for is something Christensen takes pride in. It’s far from just himself that he plays for, though.
He points to his parents as the leading influences that have gotten him to where he is today, and he is forever grateful for the sacrifices they have made along the way. Christensen also credits his coaches, such as Mowry and former Sheridan coach Don Julian, for the roles they’ve played in helping him achieve his dreams.
These individuals remain on his mind as he continues to leave his mark on the Cowboys.
“Being from Wyoming, I wanted to be able to represent my hometown and play for my community,” Christensen said. “A lot of people back home allowed me to get to the place I am, and allowed me to get this offer and play here – especially my family.
“I’m going out there and playing for them, because they really allowed me to get to the point where I am.”