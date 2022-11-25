Clayton Stewart has punted thousands of footballs in his lifetime.
The University of Wyoming junior rarely remembers specific punts, because he’s been doing it for so long. But he has shelved the memory of one particular punt, because that day, the punt changed the trajectory of his life.
“It was the spring of my sophomore year,” Stewart said. “I hit a good punt, and I just remember the feeling of hitting it. ... My coach would always say, ‘God made you a punter.’ He said I had long legs, which meant I wasn’t meant to be a kicker. He finally convinced me when I hit that one.”
It wasn’t long afterward that Stewart’s newfound love for punting piqued the interest of college coaches. Stewart was both a kicker and punter during his high school career in Flower Mound, Texas, but the colleges recruiting him were adamant he stick to just one.
Texas State was the only school to offer him a scholarship for either one.
“I had some people recruiting me for kicking, and some were recruiting me for punting,” Stewart said. “(Texas State) wanted me to punt, and that was the only scholarship offer I got. So, I took the money.”
Stewart’s football career didn’t start with punting. In the seventh grade, Stewart remembers lining up at middle linebacker.
“It wasn’t very good,” Stewart said.
Stewart, who also had a passion for playing soccer growing up, switched to kicking after the failed linebacker experiment. But he was just a place-kicker from eighth grade to 10th grade and left the punting to someone else.
“I was awful at punting,” Stewart said. “I was pretty bad until my sophomore year of high school. I kicked from eighth grade on, but I didn’t start punting until my sophomore year.”
Nearly a decade later, Stewart has solidified himself as one of the best punters in the country. Going into this weekend’s game against Fresno State, Stewart is No. 17 in the FBS with an average of 44.56 yards per punt.
Stewart hasn’t just averaged a respectable amount per punt. Due to UW’s struggling offense at times, Stewart has been one of the busiest punters in the country.
Through the Cowboys’ first 11 games, Stewart is tied for seventh in the country with 59 punts on the season. He’s also 11th in the FBS with 2,629 total punt yards this year.
While punters might be some of the least-recognized players on a football team, Stewart appreciates his role in helping the Cowboys win games.
“It’s my job to put the defense in the right spot,” Stewart said. “If the defense holds them back, then the offense is in better position. It all works together.
“I’m not going out there for myself. I just go out there for the betterment of the team. I’m never like, ‘I need to punt this for myself.’ I want to go out there and put all the guys on the defense somewhere where it’s fun to play football.”
The path to Laramie
Stewart played in all 12 games as a true freshman at Texas State, but played in just two games the next two years after a coaching change.
Stewart graduated from Texas State with a degree in business management. After graduating, he and Texas State’s special-teams coach mutually agreed to part ways.
“I was like, ‘I want to try and play again,’” Stewart said. “So, I hit the portal. That was the most stressful time of my life, besides maybe getting recruited in high school.”
Luckily for Stewart, he had made a few connections in the college football world. His coach at Texas State knew UW co-special-teams coordinator Benny Boyd, and put a good word in for him when he entered the transfer portal.
One of his trainers he worked with at One on One Kicking also knew UW’s other co-special-teams coordinator, Shannon Moore.
“I basically already had two feet in the door,” Stewart said. “I told them I was looking for another shot. They offered, and I committed, but I had to tell my parents first.”
Stewart arrived at UW last year and took over the starting job this fall. He’s worked closely with head coach Craig Bohl, who coaches the kickers and punters. It’s been an adjustment working directly with the head coach as a punter, but it’s something Stewart wouldn’t trade away.
“It’s a new experience,” Stewart said. “It’s nice because if he wasn’t there, most people wouldn’t pay attention to us. At least someone’s there. He admits he doesn’t know all the small technical stuff, but a big thing for specialists is having a coach that has a calm demeanor.
“You don’t want someone in there who’s going to get us all riled up, because we’re all superstitious, and we’re all head cases, too.”
Bohl has grown to appreciate Stewart’s contributions to the team through special teams. Having a player like Stewart gives the team more options when it comes to making certain decisions in a game.
“Scoring has everything to do with field position,” Bohl said. “Nothing moves the ball more in field position than special teams. When those kicks occur and those coverages occur, the ball changes. Clayton has really been pretty dog-gone consistent. I think the first game he maybe had some jitters and shanked one, but after that, he’s been really good. He’s also got an ability to try and drop it down inside the 10.
“He’s been a joy to coach. He takes his craft seriously. He considers what he does very impactful, and he’s a focused young man.”
Stewart has come a long way since his days punting in high school. He’s mastered two different types of punts, both of which are called upon in their own unique situations.
“Around midfield, that’s when you use the end-over-end punt because it doesn’t go as far, and they have more of a chance of taking a favorable bounce,” Stewart said. “A spiral punt is when you’re trying to flip the field.”
Like most specialists, Stewart is extremely superstitious. He’s meticulous about his routine, all the way down to the shoes on his feet.
“When I younger, I would switch cleats all the time because I wasn’t punting well in them,” Stewart said. “That doesn’t really happen anymore.”
The strangest part of Stewart’s punting routine?
“I talk to myself,” Stewart said. “Not like a crazy person, it’s just part of the routine.”
A trip inside Stewart’s helmet before a punt would include hearing phrases like, ‘Walk and be smooth, or you’ll shank it,’ or ‘If you over stride, you’ll shank it.’
Stewart’s most popular reminder during his conversations with himself: ‘If you take too long or you’re not smooth or if you’re herky-jerky, you’ll shank it.’
Stewart doesn’t pay much attention to things outside of his control during a game. His main focus is always being in the right mindset to deliver when his number is called.
“You’re just locked into your own job,” Stewart said. “The big thing for every athlete, but especially the specialists, is controlling what you can control.”
Good to be back
Stewart didn’t know if he’d ever play football again after entering the transfer portal at Texas State. He’s decided to make the most of his opportunity to come to Laramie and punt for at least one more year.
“I had a certain peace about not playing again,” Stewart said. “I believe God has a plan, and whatever steps he puts in my way, I’ll take it. If it’s the wrong step, he’ll let me know.”
Stewart is in his second season at UW and has one year left of eligibility as a graduate transfer. Going from Texas State to the Cowboys has instilled a special appreciation for the guys around him that gave him a second chance.
“Just getting the shot to play again has been so fun,” Stewart said. “The team is playing team football this year. When everything is firing, it makes it that much more fun. When everything is all flowing together, that’s when any game is fun. Football, soccer, baseball or any sport. When it’s all flowing, it feels good.”
Stewart laughed at the notion of one punt changing his life. But thinking back to that spring practice during his sophomore year of high school, hitting the sweet spot on the football is what made him fall in love with the game all over again.
“Punting is the most frustrating thing you can do,” Stewart said. “It doesn’t make sense until it does. It just clicked that day. … That one day in practice, I smashed one. Ever since then, it’s been all about punting.”
Stewart hasn’t just appreciated his time in Wyoming for the brotherhood in the locker room. He’s slowly grown accustomed to the different way of life that Laramie brings forth, something that will stick with him long after his playing days have passed him.
“It’s a different pace of life here, and I’ve really appreciated a lot more things that way,” Stewart said. “We live in a go-go-go world, but it slows down a little bit here. It’s been a blessing to experience that.”