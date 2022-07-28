20210912-spts-JoshuaCobbs01-uw.jpg

University of Wyoming sophomore wide receiver Joshua Cobbs carries the football during the Cowboys’ 50-43 victory over Northern Illinois on Sept. 11, at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb, Ill. John Durgee/UW athletics

 John Durgee/UW athletics

LARAMIE – The struggles of an up-and-down 2021 campaign and a re-shuffled roster, both in terms of personnel and responsibilities, has brought a different vibe to the University of Wyoming football team as training camp started Wednesday morning.

Starting middle linebacker Easton Gibbs mentioned last week at Mountain West media days that the team has a greater sense of cohesion and less individuality than it did last year, when the Cowboys followed up a 4-0 start by losing six of their eight conference games. Several of his teammates echoed this sentiment following Wednesday’s practice.

