University of Wyoming sophomore wide receiver Joshua Cobbs carries the football during the Cowboys’ 50-43 victory over Northern Illinois on Sept. 11, at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb, Ill. John Durgee/UW athletics
LARAMIE – The struggles of an up-and-down 2021 campaign and a re-shuffled roster, both in terms of personnel and responsibilities, has brought a different vibe to the University of Wyoming football team as training camp started Wednesday morning.
Starting middle linebacker Easton Gibbs mentioned last week at Mountain West media days that the team has a greater sense of cohesion and less individuality than it did last year, when the Cowboys followed up a 4-0 start by losing six of their eight conference games. Several of his teammates echoed this sentiment following Wednesday’s practice.
“Just us being together as a team, honestly,” wide receiver Joshua Cobbs said of the biggest difference from last season to now. “Everybody is bought in, everybody wants to win, everybody wants to be good and everybody wants to be together.
“I think that’s important in the locker room for players just to enjoy each other’s presence, that way it’s not somewhat of a hindrance to be here. It’s always good times and having fun, so just in general, everybody is willing to go the extra mile to take that next step.”
Added defensive tackle Cole Godbout: “We’re a lot closer as a group. We’re just younger overall. Because of that, people are less experienced, so it’s more about how we can get better as a team as a whole, and not as individuals. Obviously, we’re trying to get better individually. But last year, I think there was a lot of individuality, and as you could see, our season didn’t turn out how we’d like it to. This year, we’re trying to change that.”
The players haven’t been the only ones to evolve this off-season. UW coach Craig Bohl took a hard look at himself after a season in which the Cowboys fell well short of preseason expectations – finishing fourth in the Mountain Division after picking up a pair of first-place votes in the MW preseason poll – before losing more than half of their starters to the transfer portal, graduation and professional opportunities.
Bohl, who has placed an emphasis on connecting more with his players, says these comments reflect a re-dedicated culture that’s been built over the course of this year.
“Those are things I identified last year that, as a head football coach, I think I failed,” Bohl said. “It’s not easy for me to say that I failed in that regard, but we missed the mark. You can have an excellent football team if you have a collection of great individuals. When I say great individuals, I’m talking about great athleticism, but you better be really good, and you better have a bunch of first- and second-round draft choices.
“We’re not in that position here. We have had guys play in the NFL, but we need to play cohesively as a team. (We’ve been) re-dedicating what type of culture we want to have. You can have meetings, you can have all this stuff, you can have T-shirts, but it just comes down to what goes on in the locker room, what goes on on the field and the mentality you have. I’m glad our players have echoed that.”
While players like Gibbs, Cobbs and Godbout had already established themselves as key parts of the UW football program, the past few months have allowed some of the newcomers to grow more comfortable with their new teammates – as well as the possibility of assuming a leadership role.
Former Ole Miss cornerback Jakorey Hawkins says his roommates took him to a lake this summer, a first for the Montgomery, Alabama native, in just one instance of team bonding. Cobbs added bowling and golf as other ways a new-look UW roster has grown closer together over the past few months.
“With the team bonding, I’ve been getting to know everybody outside of football,” Hawkins said. “I definitely want to be a leader of this team, so whatever it takes, on or off the field, I just want to be that leader.”
Another aspect that has added a new wrinkle to the upcoming season is the fact so many starting jobs are either up for grabs, or set to feature players that will be playing more prominent roles this fall.
Utah State transfer Andrew Peasley, who will be looking to secure the starting quarterback job after four years as a backup with the Aggies, is a prime example of this.
“We all have the mindset of, ‘We have something to prove,’” Peasley said. “No one has ever seen this team before, so (we’re trying to) go out and make the best fit, and win the championship. That’s my goal.”
