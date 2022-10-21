Cole Godbout’s University of Wyoming football career got off to an inauspicious start.

The defensive lineman spent the summer of 2018 attending classes and working with the Cowboys’ strength and conditioning staff alongside his new teammates. However, he started feeling under the weather when he returned home to Hudson, Wisconsin, and was eventually diagnosed with mononucleosis.

Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus