Cole Godbout’s University of Wyoming football career got off to an inauspicious start.
The defensive lineman spent the summer of 2018 attending classes and working with the Cowboys’ strength and conditioning staff alongside his new teammates. However, he started feeling under the weather when he returned home to Hudson, Wisconsin, and was eventually diagnosed with mononucleosis.
He remained at home for the next few weeks, instead of returning to Laramie and starting fall camp with the rest of his team.
“I was a little worried I was going to be behind everyone else when I got back, but I trusted myself, my coaching and knew what I had to do,” Godbout said. “I have self-confidence and belief in myself, but worrying wasn’t going to help. At the end of the day, all (worrying) does is distract you.
“That wasn’t a mindset I’ve always had. It was a realization I came to at some point.”
Worrying only about what he can control permeates every aspect of Godbout’s life. It’s why he shrugs off questions about how often he gets held and being snubbed for accolades.
While Godbout doesn’t worry about much, he gives opposing offensive lines plenty of sleepless nights.
A lower leg sidelined Godbout for the Cowboys’ Oct. 8 win at New Mexico, and will keep him off the field when UW hosts Utah State on Saturday night. Despite that missed time, Godbout’s 32 tackles are tied for third-most on the Cowboys roster. His 4½ tackles for loss are fourth-best thus far this season.
Godbout has been listed as a nose tackle on UW’s depth chart this season. He has split his time there and as a three-technique defensive tackle. That he has posted his numbers from spots typically associated with occupying blockers makes them even more impressive.
“Our coaches instill the mentality of playing hungry and being hungry to make plays and be around the ball,” Godbout said. “If we don’t run to the ball in practice, coach (Oscar) Giles gets on us and makes us do pushups. We don’t want to do pushups.”
This is Giles’ first season as a defensive tackles coach in Laramie. He has coached and played at the highest levels of college football and isn’t easily impressed. It didn’t take Godbout long to win Giles over.
“He’s a very coachable kid, who has some intangibles,” said Giles, who was part of a Texas staff that won the 2005 BCS title and played for it again in 2009. “He was a wrestler in high school, and you can see some of that coming out when he plays football. He does a good job of moving his body.
“Wrestlers have a way of trying to get you down on the ground. He doesn’t miss many tackles.”
Godbout was the state runner-up in the Division 1 220-pound weight class as a junior, dropping a 10-4 decision in the final. He moved up 285 pounds for his senior campaign, but had to bow out of the state tournament after suffering an injury during the second period of his opening bout.
“Wrestling has helped me a lot in football,” Godbout said. “I have better balance and a good sense of leverage and gravity. I have a better idea of where my body is at, and that’s where wrestling really carries over to the D-line.”
The 6-foot-4, 285-pounder’s athletic background has helped him post 166 tackles in 41 career games. It makes him a tough matchup on the field, Cowboys defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel said.
“He’s a good athlete who works really hard at his craft, is fundamentally sound, plays very hard and is physically strong,” Sawvel said. “He’s a well-rounded package. He’s not a big guy who can’t move, or a smaller guy who is quick. He’s a good athlete, and he’s really good at his craft.”
Godbout’s first fall camp came during his redshirt freshman campaign in 2019. By the time he stepped onto the turf at War Memorial Stadium for the Cowboys’ 37-31 upset of Missouri, Godbout felt like he had made up for what he missed during his true freshman year.
He credits former defensive tackles coach Pete Kaligis for helping him get up to speed, both on and off the field.
“He helped me mature a lot personally,” Godbout said of Kaligis, who is in his first season on Washington State’s staff. “He made me grow up fast and helped me become a man. I didn’t take things seriously enough my freshman year, both school and football. (Kaligis) helped me see the big picture and lock in.”
That maturity is why Godbout was ready to embrace Giles’ changes with open arms.
“He brought a lot of new things to the table that were exciting to try and learn,” Godbout said. “We started camp upbeat and with a new sense of trying to learn and absorb everything he was trying to teach us.
“There were some little individual things we were doing. We’re working more with the O-line than we were before.”
Godbout and sophomore defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole are the veterans and standouts on the Cowboys’ defensive line. Other players have seen the way they’ve bought in to what Giles is teaching, and they’re also wrapping their arms around it, Giles said.
Bertagnole – who graduated from Natrona County High in Casper – arrived in Laramie a season after Godbout. Bertagnole spent the 2019 season working the scout team with the rest of the freshman class. He and Godbout quickly became friends once Bertagnole moved up in their position group.
“I thought he was a dude I could be lifelong friends with, and that’s been the case so far,” said Bertagnole, whose 30 tackles are fifth-most on the UW roster this fall. “He’s my best friend here. He’s a hoot, and one of those dudes who gets along with everyone.
“If you’re down, he’ll be there to pick you up and put a smile on your face. He makes my day better.”
While Godbout might be a bit of a goofball and cutup off the field, he is all business on it.
“He knows when to be serious, and will hold you accountable like any good leader,” Bertagnole said. “A lot of guys like to be the guy who tells you want to do, but he’s one of those guys who is doing what he’s telling you to do and leading by example.”
The 70 tackles Godbout posted during the 2021 season ranked second nationally among interior defensive linemen. His 5.4 tackles per game were fourth-best nationally. Despite those numbers, Godbout was not voted onto the preseason All-Mountain West team. He hasn’t allowed himself to get wrapped up in the snub.
“I understand there’s a certain amount of politics that goes into that,” he said. “We didn’t fare well in the Mountain West as a team, going 2-6. That has something to do with it. I’m not going to let it bring me down.
“I just have to control what I can control at the end of the day. They can write me off or underestimate me if they want, but they’ll see what I can do on game day.