University of Wyoming senior Quinn Weidemann drives to the basket during the Cowgirls’ 69-63 win over Colorado State on Wednesday at the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie.

CHEYENNE — The Border War between Colorado State and the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team is one that always has drama and stakes.

But tonight’s edition of the fabled rivalry has a lot more than bragging rights on the line. Seeding, and the ever-important first-round bye in the Mountain West tournament in March, will be on the line when the teams clash at the Arena-Auditorium at 7:30 p.m.


